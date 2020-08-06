66 players opt out of NFL season due to coronavirus pandemic

No team has come close to the New England Patriots in losing players for the upcoming season.

Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patrick Chung and Dont'a Hightower are opting out of the 2020 season. –Jim Davis/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
BARRY WILNER,
AP
August 6, 2020

A total of 66 players have opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the coronavirus pandemic, nearly half of them linemen.

Twenty offensive linemen and 11 on defense opted out before Thursday’s deadline. Players with a medical opt out will receive a $350,000 stipend, while those voluntarily opting out receive $150,000 as an advance against future salaries.

No team has come close to New England in losing players for the upcoming season, which begins Sept. 10 with Houston at Super Bowl champion Kansas City. The Patriots, already minus several stars who left in free agency — including, of course, Tom Brady to Tampa Bay — saw eight opt outs: running back Brandon Bolden, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, safety Patrick Chung, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, tight end Matt LaCosse, wide receiver Marqise Lee, offensive lineman Najee Toran and fullback Dan Vitale. Hightower, Cannon and Chung were key contributors in recent seasons.

Advertisement

Cleveland was next with five players skipping the season: defensive tackle Andrew Billings, tackle Drake Dorbeck and guards Drew Forbes, Colby Gossett and Malcolm Pridgeon.

Only three teams had no one opting out: the Steelers, Falcons and Chargers.

“Those are not easy decisions to make as a player, especially when you love the game,” said Broncos safety Justin Simmons, who will play this season. “But family will always come first. And I’ve had a lot of difficult conversations with my wife and, yeah, it’s not ever going to be easy. Just like for the rest of America, it’s not easy on anyone right now.”

The rest of the breakdown by positions:

There are 11 wide receivers; eight linebackers, six cornerbacks, four running backs, three tights ends and safeties. There were no quarterbacks, kickers or punters opting out.

Should a player decide to walk away after Thursday’s deadline because of a changed medical circumstance, he would get a stipend — unless he already exceeded the value of the stipend in the time he was active. Otherwise, there will be no financial compensation for voluntary future opt outs.

There also are salary cap relief machinations attached to opt outs. Contract bonus payments due to be applied to the cap in 2020 will be delayed a year even though the bonus has been paid.

Advertisement

Denver’s Simmons saw two teammates, Von Miller and Kareem Jackson, contract COVID-19. Both are back and planning to play, which aided Simmons in deciding not to opt out.

“Speaking just in my family, my wife is the one that’s the most nervous,” he said, “and we understand everything going on with numbers and statistics. But just having conversations with guys like Kareem and Von, people that have had it and had to endure that and work through it. It’s a scary time. And the reality is this is affecting a lot of families.

“And so, my wife and I have had really difficult conversations about opting out and what the season’s going to look like. And do you really think measures are being taken that you guys are being cared for in the best way possible? And obviously I haven’t seen a lot of the places around the NFL, but just being here you can really see the effort in the Denver facilities to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to make sure we can play football in a safe manner.”

___

AP Pro Football Writers Dennis Waszak Jr. and Arnie Stapleton contributed.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Sports Coronavirus Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Koji Uehara is lifted up by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 30, 2013.
Sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox closer, Jonathan Papelbon or Koji Uehara? August 6, 2020 | 5:58 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says Bucs have 'a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time' August 6, 2020 | 3:38 PM
The Bruins battle for the puck in front of their own net.
Bruins
What the Bruins said about not being the No. 1 seed in the playoffs August 6, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Media
Michael Phelps, Apolo Anton Ohno open up about suicide, depression in new doc August 6, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar shared his take on the team's unprecedented seasoning struggles.
Red Sox
Read Kevin Pillar's message on the Red Sox' struggles this season August 6, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Jim Davis
NFL
56 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus since training camps opened, union says August 6, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Rapper, Lil Wayne is seen as virtual fan during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex.
Media
Chad Finn: Regarding that fake crowd noise at sports events, some are doing it better than others August 6, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a fifth-inning solo home run in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Red Sox
MLB tightens virus protocols, including masks in dugouts August 6, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Outfielder Alex Verdugo scored his first home run In a Red Sox uniform.
Red Sox
What Alex Verdugo said about his first Red Sox home run August 6, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Manny Ramirez is all smiles as he rounds first base following a home run.
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez approached a New Zealand baseball team about playing this season August 6, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Jim Davis
Joe Thuney
Patriots notebook: What Joe Thuney had to say about his franchise tag August 6, 2020 | 12:17 PM
John Tlumacki
College Sports
Boston College announces 2020 football schedule August 6, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Cam Newton during his time with the Panthers.
Patriots
Willie McGinest thinks Cam Newton is 'the guy' for the Patriots at quarterback August 6, 2020 | 10:17 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers kneels during the national anthem prior to the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 05, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NBA
LeBron James says NBA community doesn't care whether Trump is watching August 6, 2020 | 7:20 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Jae Crowder #99 of the Miami Heat in the second half of an NBA game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)
Celtics
Film review: How Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing off each other August 6, 2020 | 7:05 AM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Celtics torch Nets, 149-115 August 6, 2020 | 12:35 AM
Red Sox starter Martin Perez pitches during the first inning.
Red Sox
Verdugo, Chavis homer as Red Sox beat Rays 5-0 August 5, 2020 | 10:17 PM
TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 05: Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins reacts following a goal by Tyler Johnson #9 of the Tampa Bay Lightning (not shown) that turned out to be the winning goal at 18:33 of the third period in an Eastern Conference Round Robin game during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at Scotiabank Arena on August 5, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Lightning defeated the Bruins 3-2. (Photo by Andre/Ringuette/Getty Images)
Bruins
Bruins lose to Lightning, stay winless in round-robin stage August 5, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Rogelio V. Solis
Patriots
Patriots re-add undrafted wide receiver Isaiah Zuber August 5, 2020 | 6:01 PM
Jayson Tatum shoots against Portland's Mario Hezonja.
NBA
NBA releases testing results: No players confirmed positive August 5, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a three-run home run in a July game in Baltimore.
Red Sox
Why Ron Roenicke won't bench Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. August 5, 2020 | 12:52 PM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox coach sent back to Boston after receiving inconclusive COVID-19 test result August 5, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
Former Patriots player questioned whether Cam Newton can 'fit in' with Bill Belichick's style August 5, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Stephen Dunn
College Sports
UConn becomes first FBS school to cancel 2020 football season due to coronavirus August 5, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches during baseball practice at Progressive Field, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
MLB
Terry Francona misses third straight game, undergoing tests for gastrointestinal condition August 5, 2020 | 10:01 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat reacts after scoring a basket and drawing a foul in the second half of an NBA game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics' loss to the Heat August 5, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Jay Groome has not pitched in a game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2018
Red Sox
Former Red Sox 1st-round pick Jay Groome is working his way back August 5, 2020 | 7:24 AM
CHIN, BARRY
Red Sox
Jason Varitek has a unique perspective on Daniel Bard's comeback August 5, 2020 | 6:40 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 4th straight, fall to 3-8 on the season August 4, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Seth Wenig
MLB
MLB plans 28-man rosters through postseason August 4, 2020 | 9:44 PM