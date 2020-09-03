Titans sign ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The team announced the move Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Stephen Gostkowski. –AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File
September 3, 2020 | 9:58 AM

Stephen Gostkowski, whom the Patriots released in March after he struggled through a hip injury that forced him out of all but four games in 2019, has found a new team: The Tennessee Titans.

At the helm of the Titans is an old colleague of Gostkowski’s, ex-Patriot Mike Vrabel. Vrabel was on the tail end of his career with New England when Gostkowski was drafted by the Patriots in 2006.

Gostkowski ended his Patriots career as the team’s all-time leading scorer. He took over for Adam Vinatieri and rarely missed a kick: He connected on 374 of 428 field goal attempts and 653 of 664 PATs for 1,775 points in 204 regular-season games.

Only three players – Tom Brady, Vinatieri, and Jerry Rice – have played in more playoff games than Gostkowski.

In Tennessee, Gostkowski will be joining a team that has the distinction of being Brady’s final opponent faced while wearing a Patriots uniform. Vrabel and Co. stormed into Foxborough in January and beat the Patriots in a must-win wild-card game to end Brady’s (and Gostkowski’s) Patriots careers.

