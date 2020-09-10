Forbes: Patriots are 2nd-most valuable NFL team at $4.4 billion

The Cowboys are the most valuable NFL team at $5.7 billion.

England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) –AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
The Associated Press,
AP
September 10, 2020

Forbes estimates the Dallas Cowboys are the NFL’s most valuable franchise at $5.7 billion, the 14th consecutive year they’ve held that distinction.

According to the magazine, Jerry Jones’ team is also the most valuable franchise in the world.

After the Cowboys, the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are second in the league at $4.4 billion followed, by the New York Giants at $4.3 billion, the Los Angeles Rams at $4 billion and the San Francisco 49ers at $3.8 billion.

Rounding out the top 10 are the New York Jets ($3.55 billion), Chicago Bears ($3.52 billion), Washington ($3.5 billion), Philadelphia Eagles ($3.4 billion) and Houston Texans ($3.3 billion).

Advertisement

The teams with the biggest jumps from last year include the Jets, Eagles and Seahawks, all at 11%.

The bottom three teams are the Detroit Lions ($2.1 billion) at No. 30, followed by the Buffalo Bills ($2.05 billion) and the Cincinnati Bengals, who finished last in the standings at 2-14 in 2019 and are worth $2 billion. They are also the only franchise without any increase from last year.

On average, each team in the NFL is worth $3.05 billion, an increase of 7% from last year. And four teams (Cowboys, Giants, Patriots and Rams) are worth at least $4 billion.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are No. 23 at $2.5 billion, an increase of 9% from last year.

___

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Business Football Sports Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NFL
Cowboys' Prescott acknowledges mental struggles of offseason September 10, 2020 | 10:39 PM
Rafael Devers, Bobby Dalbec
Sports
Dalbec homers for 5th straight game, Red Sox beat Rays 4-3 September 10, 2020 | 10:25 PM
Kansas City Chiefs players and fans stand during the national anthem.
National Anthem
Prior to NFL opener, Chiefs stay on the field for anthem and Texans remain in locker room September 10, 2020 | 9:30 PM
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Patriots-Dolphins
Dolphins say they won’t take the field for the national anthem vs. Patriots on Sunday September 10, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Patriots
Cam Newton feeling thankful, not pressure taking over as Patriots QB September 10, 2020 | 8:21 PM
A Kansas City Chiefs fan walks outside the stadium before Super Bowl 54.
NFL
Chiefs nix headdresses, war paint to start NFL season September 10, 2020 | 7:15 PM
John Tlumacki
Bruins
Bruins president Cam Neely says he will ‘take a hard look at our roster’ September 10, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a diamond-encrusted 2005 Super Bowl ring belonging to New England Patriots NFL football team owner Robert Kraft during a meeting of American business executives at the 18th century Konstantin Palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia.
Patriots
New details shed light on the Robert Kraft-Vladimir Putin Super Bowl ring controversy September 10, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Kyle Van Noy Patriots trash-talking
Patriots
What Kyle Van Noy had to say about facing the Patriots in Week 1 September 10, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
How NFL experts predict the Patriots will do this season September 10, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Tom Brady Sean Payton
NFL
Sean Payton joked that Tom Brady 'purposely' doubled his daily TB12 emails September 10, 2020 | 10:35 AM
He'll be going with a new quarterback for the first time in two decades, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been in good spirits during training camp.
Patriots
Forget the doomsayers: Here’s one pick for another successful Patriots season September 10, 2020 | 9:16 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Daniel Theis #27 of the Boston Celtics and OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors fight for possession during double overtime in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 09, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Celtics
The Raptors saved their season by changing strategy on the fly to force Game 7 against Celtics September 10, 2020 | 9:09 AM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics will have to move on from their Game 6 loss to the Raptors.
Celtics
'This is what adversity is about': What the Celtics had to say after grueling Game 6 loss to Raptors September 10, 2020 | 6:56 AM
Players on the Celtics and Raptors exchange words following Wednesday's Game 6.
Celtics
Game 7 of Celtics-Raptors Friday at 9 p.m. September 9, 2020 | 10:29 PM
Norman Powell and the Raptors beat the Celtics in Game 6 to force Game 7.
Celtics
Raptors survive Celtics in double-overtime thriller to force Game 7 September 9, 2020 | 10:10 PM
Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins
Bruins' Bruce Cassidy wins NHL coach of the year honors September 9, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Julian Edelman.
Patriots
Patriots' Week 1 injury report: Julian Edelman (knee) a limited participant September 9, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Anfernee Jennings (center) and Josh Uche (right) are likely to see a lot of playing time in their rookie season.
Patriots
Patriots' young linebackers could get playing time early this season September 9, 2020 | 5:18 PM
Fred Toucher (3rd from right) co-hosts the Toucher and Rich radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Media
Sports Hub's Fred Toucher returns to the air after receiving treatment for alcohol dependency September 9, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Torey Krug was originally signed by the Bruins as an undrafted free agent.
Bruins
Bruins GM Don Sweeney does not sound hopeful about re-signing Torey Krug September 9, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Douglas P. DeFelice
Tom Brady
How Tom Brady has been received by fans in Florida September 9, 2020 | 2:49 PM
The Patriots have several notable free-agents this offseason. Chief among them are Aqib Talib, LeGarrette Blount and Julian Edelman. Talib is a cornerstone of the Patriots’ defense. Even Belichick asserted as much with his “Why Us?’’ press conference/indictment of Wes Welker the day after the AFC title game. Talib is a prime contender to earn the team’s franchise tag, which would mean a one-year deal in excess of $10 million. Not bad. Blount’s value dissipated in the thin and refer-filled air of Colorado. Running backs like him are both exceptional and perishable. That leaves Edelman. The “Patriot Way’’ doesn’t work on “scrappy’’ slot guys any more. If he doesn’t get a big pay day in New England, he’ll get it elsewhere.
Patriots
Bill Belichick tried to bring back an old friend to the Patriots September 9, 2020 | 12:34 PM
The Patriots Hall of Fame, which was closed due to COVID-19, will reopen on Friday.
Patriots
The Patriots Hall of Fame is scheduled to reopen on Friday September 9, 2020 | 12:11 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Jalen Ramsey thinks Stephon Gilmore will end up in the Hall of Fame September 9, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors and Jaylen Brown of the Celtics battle on the floor over a loose ball.
Celtics
Chad Finn: Why the Celtics' growing pains have only made them stronger September 9, 2020 | 9:25 AM
The Patriots open the season Sunday at home against the Dolphins.
Patriots
53 facts about the 53 players on the Patriots' roster September 9, 2020 | 8:48 AM
Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala (28) dunks in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
NBA
Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1 September 8, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Broncos linebacker Von Miller.
Von Miller
AP source: Broncos star Von Miller sustains serious ankle injury September 8, 2020 | 8:40 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: Bobby Dalbec (R) #29 of the Boston Red Sox high-fives Tzu-Wei Lin #30 after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 8, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Red Sox won 5-2. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Bobby Dalbec homers in 4th straight game; Red Sox, Phillies split September 8, 2020 | 7:56 PM