Tom Brady featured Kobe Bryant in his Bucs season-opener hype video

"What am I going to do now - because I can't sit here and give up."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs across the field during a an NFL football workout at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. –Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 13, 2020 | 1:09 PM

As the Patriots prepared to take on the Dolphins (tune in here for live updates,) former quarterback Tom Brady was getting ready for the Buccaneers’ season-opener, too.

Continuing his tradition of releasing a hype video before (and after) each game during the season, Brady dropped a video on Sunday morning before the Bucs took on the New Orleans Saints.

The video features clips from training camp, showing the first glimpses of Brady in action while suiting up for his new team.  Narrated by the late-Kobe Byrant, Brady seems to be sending a message: he’s not giving up just yet this season.

Advertisement

“What am I going to do now – because I can’t sit here and give up,” Bryant narrates. “It’s not an option, so, now what?”

Check out the video below: 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Tom Brady Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly explored trading star cornerback Stephon Gilmore this offseason September 13, 2020 | 12:47 PM
Patriots
Live blog: Updates from Cam Newton's Patriots debut September 13, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Elise Amendola
Patriots
Bill Belichick will reportedly wear a patch honoring first Black NFL head coach Fritz Pollard September 12, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Bruce Arena.
Sports News
Revolution fall to Philadelphia Union, 2-1, after goal in stoppage time September 12, 2020 | 9:53 PM
Tyler Glasnow allowed four runs in seven innings against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Brandon Lowe's seventh-inning home run lifts Rays over Red Sox September 12, 2020 | 9:49 PM
Ashley Lucchese, 36, completed the first-ever virtual Boston Marathon on Saturday.
BOSTON MARATHON
Woburn's Ashley Lucchese completed the virtual Boston Marathon three years after suffering cardiac arrest September 12, 2020 | 8:23 PM
Naomi Osaka won her second U.S. Open title on Saturday.
US Open
Naomi Osaka comes back to win her second US Open title September 12, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Quarterback Cam Newton throws during practice.
PATRIOTS
What oddsmakers are saying about the Patriots this season September 12, 2020 | 5:29 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
PATRIOTS
Patriots promote kicker Nick Folk to their active roster September 12, 2020 | 5:21 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will make another Conference Finals appearance in their young careers.
Celtics
Celtics' young core heads back to East finals, once again September 12, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Italian Open
Serena Williams withdraws from Rome with Achilles injury September 12, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Jayson Tatum celebrates after the Celtics knock off the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Celtics Game 7
Celtics praise Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart after Game 7 win over Raptors September 12, 2020 | 7:48 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Chad Finn's Unconventional Preview of Patriots-Dolphins September 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Pool
Celtics
Brad Stevens: Gordon Hayward likely to return in Eastern Conference Finals September 12, 2020 | 1:13 AM
Marcus Smart blocked a game-tying shot from Norm Powell in the final minute.
Celtics
Celtics oust Raptors in Game 7, head to East finals to face Heat September 12, 2020 | 12:05 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski take part in Buccaneers practice.
Tom Brady
Watch Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski take a friendship test September 11, 2020 | 9:47 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
The Patriots’ Gunner Olszewski will not play Sunday September 11, 2020 | 9:32 PM
Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker received some encouragement before Game 7.
Celtics
Celtics players get special messages from family members before Game 7 September 11, 2020 | 7:23 PM
Former Patriot Kyle Van Noy (No. 53) and Raekwon McMillanof the Miami Dolphins take a break from drills.
Patriots
What the Dolphins are saying about the Patriots this week September 11, 2020 | 1:19 PM
People stand on the lawn outside Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., on Monday, April 20, 2020. College financial aid offices are bracing for a spike in appeals from students finding that the aid packages they were offered for next year are no longer enough after the coronavirus pandemic cost their parents jobs or income.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies hire MIT women's basketball coach Sonia Raman September 11, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Patriots reportedly give cornerback Stephon Gilmore a $5 million pay raise for 2020 season September 11, 2020 | 12:06 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Patriots wide receivers ahead of Week 1 September 11, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Lee Nguyen
New England Revolution
Lee Nguyen's return to New England presents an opportunity for the Revolution September 11, 2020 | 9:42 AM
Pool
Patriots
What will a Patriots game at Gillette Stadium look like during a pandemic? September 11, 2020 | 9:13 AM
Brian Flores and Bill Belichick met up at the conclusion of last year's matchup at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game September 11, 2020 | 7:54 AM
NFL
Cowboys' Prescott acknowledges mental struggles of offseason September 10, 2020 | 10:39 PM
Rafael Devers, Bobby Dalbec
Sports
Dalbec homers for 5th straight game, Red Sox beat Rays 4-3 September 10, 2020 | 10:25 PM
Kansas City Chiefs players and fans stand during the national anthem.
National Anthem
Prior to NFL opener, Chiefs stay on the field for anthem and Texans remain in locker room September 10, 2020 | 9:30 PM
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Patriots-Dolphins
Dolphins say they won’t take the field for the national anthem vs. Patriots on Sunday September 10, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Patriots
Cam Newton on being the first Black quarterback to start an opener for the Patriots September 10, 2020 | 8:21 PM