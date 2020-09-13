Tom Brady featured Kobe Bryant in his Bucs season-opener hype video

As the Patriots prepared to take on the Dolphins (tune in here for live updates,) former quarterback Tom Brady was getting ready for the Buccaneers’ season-opener, too.

Continuing his tradition of releasing a hype video before (and after) each game during the season, Brady dropped a video on Sunday morning before the Bucs took on the New Orleans Saints.

The video features clips from training camp, showing the first glimpses of Brady in action while suiting up for his new team. Narrated by the late-Kobe Byrant, Brady seems to be sending a message: he’s not giving up just yet this season.

“What am I going to do now – because I can’t sit here and give up,” Bryant narrates. “It’s not an option, so, now what?”

Check out the video below: