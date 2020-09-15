One of Tom Brady’s new targets among the best waiver wire pickups for Week 2 of fantasy football

Scotty Miller caught five of six targets in Week 1 for 73 yards.

Scotty Miller Fantasy Football
New Tom Brady target Scotty Miller after making a catch on Sunday against the Saints. –AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman
September 15, 2020 | 4:01 PM

With Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season in the books, it’s time to take stock of who might be available in your fantasy football league.

Fantasy players entered the opening slate of games under obviously strange circumstances. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there was even less information about each team’s plans than usual.

No preseason games and a reduced training camp means every team is also still figuring out how its offense will run, and which players will be featured.

For fantasy purposes, this means there is plenty of value to be found on the waiver wire.

With that in mind, here’s a quick look at a few players who might be available in your league, and worth a pickup ahead of Week 2:

Quarterback: Gardner Minshew, Jaguars: The Jaguars quarterback created a buzz in 2019 with his distinctive style and mustache. But he proved in Sunday’s opener that he might draw attention more for his passing ability in 2020.

In an unexpected win over the Colts, Minshew completed 19 of 20 passes and threw three touchdowns. While such an efficient display is unlikely to happen every week, Jacksonville could be forced to pass more often than not if — as happened on Sunday before a late comeback — they are frequently trailing in games.

Running back: Nyheim Hines, Colts: Though a somewhat known quantity before Sunday, Hines’ value was thought to have been diminished by the arrival of rookie Jonathan Taylor, combined with 2019 lead rusher Marlon Mack

The situation has changed following the news that Mack will be out for the season with a torn Achilles. Not only did Hines excel, scoring a touchdown both as a runner and a receiver, but he drew eight targets as a pass-catcher. Even with Taylor expected to start (and draw carries), Hines will have a role in the offense.

Wide receiver: Scotty Miller, Buccaneers: Coming into the season, almost all of the focus regarding Tom Brady’s new wide receiving group with the Buccaneers revolved (rightly) around established players like Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

In Miller, Brady appears to have one more viable option. A second year wideout, Miller drew six targets, making five catches for 73 yards in Brady’s Buccaneers debut. Tampa’s Week 2 opponent (the Panthers) present better fantasy possibilities than the Saints did on Sunday.

Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Eagles: Despite many fantasy players already being aware of Goedert’s talent, his continued status as the second tight end behind Zach Ertz has rendered him a less sought-after player.

Yet with Philadelphia dealing with injuries at receiver, Goedert excelled in Week 1 (with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown) and could repeat the feat in future games. Though he’s probably less available than some of the other players on this list, he’s a must-add if still a free agent in your league.

