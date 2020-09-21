Russell Wilson to Michele Tafoya: ‘My heart’s heavy’ for James White

Russell Wilson opened his postgame interview on NBC expressing his condolences after James White’s father, Tyrone, died in a car crash in South Florida on Sunday.

Wilson, who threw five touchdown passes and guided the Seattle Seahawks to a 35-30 win over the Patriots, was a college teammate of White’s at Wisconsin. He paid his respects before the game on Twitter, then elaborated afterward in a conversation with reporter Michele Tafoya.

Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 20, 2020

“My heart’s heavy, because one of my teammates, James White, from Wisconsin, one of the nicest guys, teammates, one of the hardest workers, one of the best people I know, had a tough one losing his dad,” Wilson said.

Advertisement

Wilson spoke about the game itself later, but he went out of his way to support White before he discussed anything football-related in detail.

“James, I’m praying for you, man, if you can hear me,” Wilson said.

Before answering any questions in his post game interview, @DangeRussWilson needed to get a message to James White. "James, I'm praying for you, man." pic.twitter.com/ccpA5figDn — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020