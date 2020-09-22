Derek Carr has Raiders off to high-scoring start to season

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JOSH DUBOW,
AP
September 22, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The problems the Raiders had scoring the previous three seasons haven’t been an issue through two games.

Derek Carr has been in command of the offense, helping Las Vegas post back-to-back 34-point games on the way to the team’s fourth 2-0 start in the past 25 seasons following a 34-24 win over perennial powerhouse New Orleans on Monday night.

“I’ll let everyone else talk about the statement,” Carr said after the game. “I’m tired of talking and I think people can hear it in my voice sometimes. It’s nice. It’s nice to go out and be 2-0. It’s nice to play against the Saints and get a win. It feels good. But like I told the guys after the game, job is not done.”

Advertisement

Through two weeks, the Raiders have scored eight touchdowns and four field goals on 18 drives to rank tied for second in scoring efficiency and rank third in touchdown efficiency.

It’s a far cry from the past three years when the Raiders were one of three teams that failed to average 20 points per game in any season from 2017-19.

That comes with only one turnover and two three-and-outs so far this season, prompting coach Jon Gruden to call Carr’s play “awesome” after the win in the team’s first home game in Las Vegas.

While he has mostly thrown short since a couple of deep throws early in the season opener, Carr has been efficient. He has completed 50 of 68 passes for 521 yards, four TDs and no interceptions the first two games.

“It tells me that we’re on the right track,” Gruden said. “We have a real competitive group of guys. We need to get healthy.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The offense relied heavily on the combination of Carr throwing to tight end Darren Waller. The two connected 12 times for 103 yards and a touchdown as Waller frequently got open in the middle of the field. No other Raiders player had more than three catches. Waller’s 18 catches so far this season are the second most for a Raiders player through two games, trailing only Hall of Famer Tim Brown’s 19 in 1997.

Advertisement

WHAT NEEDS HELP

As well as the offense has performed, the defense has been a work in progress. The Raiders are allowing 6.66 yards per play, third worst in the league, while generating only one takeaway and one sack. Nicholas Morrow got the key interception late in the first half against Drew Brees but that unit will need to play better if the Raiders want to contend.

STOCK UP

Daniel Carlson. After setting a Raiders record by making 94.1% of his kicks as a rookie in 2018, Carlson struggled last season. He converted just 73.1% of his field goals, missing 6 of 12 from 40 yards and beyond. Carlson appears to have regained his form. He made a career-long 54-yarder in the opener and then matched that against the Saints with a kick that made it 34-24 with 1:05 to play. Had he missed that kick, the Saints would have had the ball at their 44, needing a touchdown to tie.

STOCK DOWN

Henry Ruggs III. The speedy rookie receiver has been mostly a decoy since an impressive first half of his debut against Carolina. In his past six quarters, Ruggs has one catch for 4 yards on three targets. Ruggs did draw two pass interference penalties, including a 29-yarder that set up the game-sealing field goal.

INJURED

LG Richie Incognito left in the first half with an Achilles injury and was replaced by rookie John Simpson. … The Raiders were already playing without their top two right tackles in Trent Brown (calf) and Sam Young (groin).

KEY NUMBER

3. The Raiders had back-to-back games with three or fewer penalties for just the second time since 1991. They also did it in 2009. A franchise that has traditionally been among the most penalized has the second-fewest penalties in the league with six. The Raiders are also tied for second in most penalties and yards penalized for their opponents.

Advertisement

NEXT STEPS

The Raiders travel cross-country to play the New England Patriots. The Raiders were 1-6 the previous three seasons in early starts in the Eastern time zone before winning at Carolina in the season opener.

___

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Football Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World hosted the end of the 2020 regular season and the entire playoffs.
NBA
Gary Washburn stood by his reporting on the blowup inside the Celtics' locker room September 23, 2020 | 6:28 AM
Nick Pivetta struck out eight in his Red Sox debut.
Red Sox
Nick Pivetta sharp in Red Sox debut; Boston beats Orioles 8-3 September 22, 2020 | 11:23 PM
Kemba Walker celebrates after forcing a turnover in Game 3.
Celtics
Heat say they've got to be better at the start vs Celtics September 22, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Romeo Langford undergoes season-ending wrist surgery September 22, 2020 | 5:01 PM
Tom Brady celebrates after his first win in a Buccaneers uniform.
Sports Q
Which team will win more games this year, the Patriots or the Bucs? September 22, 2020 | 4:31 PM
NBA
Adam Silver to CNN: A later NBA season may disrupt Olympic plans September 22, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Patriots running back James White discussed the recent protests and national unrest in a conference call on Thursday.
Patriots
In wishing his son a happy birthday, James White honored his father’s memory  September 22, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed how he prepares 'probably like no other player' in WEEI interview September 22, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Marcus Smart: Celtics' locker room argument was 'electrifying,' led to Game 3 turnaround September 22, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Rajon Rondo.
NBA
Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard, once seen as malcontents, are helping the Lakers' playoff run September 22, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Patriots
NFL fines coaches for not wearing masks, and Bill Belichick might be next September 22, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Some thought the Patriots should have used their last timeout when Bobby Wagner tackled Julian Edelman at the Seattle 13 on the final drive Sunday.
Patriots
Time does not affect Bill Belichick’s take on how Patriots used their timeouts Sunday September 22, 2020 | 8:07 AM
N'Keal Harry.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry is shedding the 'bust' label and forming a bond with Cam Newton September 22, 2020 | 6:49 AM
Celtics
Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk compared Erik Spoelstra to Brad Stevens September 22, 2020 | 2:23 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on what the Patriots could have done better against Russell Wilson September 21, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Elaine Thompson
Chad Finn
Why Cam Newton is more fun to watch than Tom Brady September 21, 2020 | 6:43 PM
Robert Kraft.
Patriots
Florida prosecutors' decision likely clears Robert Kraft of solicitation September 21, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Celtics
Back to work: Celtics, Heat start getting ready for Game 4 September 21, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Julian Edelman catches a pass Sunday vs. the Seahawks.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' loss to the Seahawks September 21, 2020 | 3:25 PM
James White's parents were involved in a car crash on Sunday in Florida. His father, Tyrone, died at the scene.
Patriots
James White’s mother remains in critical condition following fatal crash in Florida September 21, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Cam Newton delivers during pregame warmups before Sunday's game against Seattle.
Patriots
ESPN analyst explained why Patriots wide receivers are 'better with Cam Newton at quarterback' September 21, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Stephon Gilmore battled D.K. Metcalf throughout most of Sunday night's game.
patriots notebook
Stephon Gilmore vs. D.K. Metcalf was a fight that went the distance September 21, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Patriots running back James White discussed the recent protests and national unrest in a conference call on Thursday.
Patriots
NFL grieves with the Patriots' James White after his father was killed in a car accident September 21, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
PATRIOTS
It’s a career night for Cam Newton, Julian Edelman, and N’Keal Harry September 21, 2020 | 2:13 AM
Cam Newton nearly led the Patriots to a come-from-behind win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say after the Patriots lost to the Seahawks September 21, 2020 | 1:54 AM
Belichick postgame press conference
Patriots
Bill Belichick explained the Patriots' final play call vs. the Seahawks September 21, 2020 | 1:28 AM
Bill Belichick.
PATRIOTS
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ 35-30 loss to the Seahawks September 21, 2020 | 1:23 AM
Despite an effort by quarterback Cam Newton, the Patriots loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 15 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to the Seahawks September 21, 2020 | 1:09 AM
Russell Wilson played with James White at Wisconsin.
NFL
Russell Wilson to Michele Tafoya: 'My heart's heavy' for James White September 21, 2020 | 12:48 AM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton dives with the ball but is stopped near the goal line as the clock expires in the fourth quarter Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Seahawks stuff Cam Newton on final play, beat Patriots 35-30 September 20, 2020 | 11:58 PM