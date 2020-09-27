Tony Romo: ‘New England is for real’

With quarterback Tom Brady and several other familiar faces gone this season, many have wondered whether or not the Patriots have enough firepower to capture their 12th straight AFC East title.

Even Tony Romo can’t definitively predict whether New England will do so, but he suspects the Patriots will be right there in the mix once again. He believes both the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills are legitimate contenders to end up on top.

“Buffalo is for real. New England is for real,” Romo said on CBS’s broadcast Sunday. “This one’s going to go down to the end of the season to see who’s going to win this division.”

The Patriots pulled away from the Las Vegas Raiders, 36-20, on Sunday to move to 2-1 on the year, while the Bills rallied to earn a 35-32 victory over the Los Angeles Rams after blowing a 25-point lead.

Much of the reason for the success of the Bills so far is the play of quarterback Josh Allen, but he isn’t buying the hype .

“No team got in the playoffs with only winning three games,” Allen said on FOX. “We know we’ve got a tough Las Vegas team going into next week.”

Romo said he expects game between the Bills and the Raiders “will tell us a lot.”

“Impressive, right? That’s what you want to see, you want to see one of those leaps, year two, year three, because that shows you where they can go one day,” Romo said of Allen. “He’s done it. Year two was the same, now he’s seeing a big one. Him, Russell Wilson, there’s a few guys up there in that MVP chase right now, but he’s got to be part of it still.”

It doesn’t get any easier for the Patriots, either, as they face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road next Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

The Patriots and Bills are scheduled to meet in Week 8 on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m., and in Week 16, on Monday, Dec. 28, at 8:15 p.m. New England has won seven consecutive games over Buffalo and leads the all-time series 76-43-1.