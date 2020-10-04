NFL discusses adding 18th week to regular season as possible contingency

Roger Goodell.
Roger Goodell. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Mark Maske,
The Washington Post
October 4, 2020 | 10:42 AM

The NFL has given preliminary consideration to adding an 18th week to its regular season schedule to allow the league to better accommodate the rescheduling of games postponed due to cases of the novel coronavirus.

The early consideration of a Week 18 is one of several steps being taken or mulled by the NFL as it deals with its first coronavirus crisis since the regular season began last month. The league plans to conduct a conference call Monday with the head coaches and general managers of all 32 NFL teams, stressing the importance of adherence to the in-season coronavirus protocols developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as the league and NFLPA try to determine the origins of the outbreak involving the Tennessee Titans, the team could face discipline by the NFL if it is found to have been noncompliant with the coronavirus protocols.

The preliminary consideration of an 18th week to the season, Monday’s conference call and the possibility of disciplinary measures against the Titans were all confirmed Sunday by multiple people familiar with the NFL’s planning.

Two games originally scheduled for Sunday were postponed. The Titans’ game in Nashville against the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled for Oct. 25 in Week 7 of the season. The New England Patriots’ game in Kansas City, Mo., against the Chiefs is tentatively scheduled to be played Monday or Tuesday, pending further testing results. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive, a person familiar with the result said Saturday.

The NFL planned for the New Orleans Saints’ game in Detroit to be played as scheduled Sunday after a rerun of a test of a Saints player, reportedly fullback Michael Burton, came back negative Sunday morning, according to a person familiar with the testing results. That test result initially had been returned Saturday night as positive.

The postponements are the first of the season as the NFL operates during the pandemic with teams training in their own facilities, based in their home cities and playing home games in their own stadiums. The first three weeks of the season were played without any disruptions to the schedule. But things have changed in Week 4.

Advertisement

Adding a Week 18 would give the NFL additional schedule flexibility. Currently, each team is scheduled to play 16 games over a 17-week season, with one bye week. The 18th week could be added without pushing back the Super Bowl if the bye week prior to the Super Bowl is eliminated. The playoffs would start later.

The 18th week is “a contingency that’s been discussed,” according to one person with knowledge of the deliberations. Another person cautioned that such talks are in the very early stages, however. According to that person, there has been “no serious discussion of Week 18 yet.”

For now, the NFL seems to believe that teams’ compliance with the coronavirus protocols, not the protocols themselves, is the issue. The importance of adherence to the protocols will be reinforced during the league’s call Monday with the coaches and GMs, according to one of those people with knowledge of the NFL’s planning, who characterized the call as a check-in after four weeks of the season to go over what has been learned so far and best practices moving forward.

The Titans’ outbreak continues to grow. One additional Titans player and one more team staffer tested positive, a person familiar with the results said Sunday. That means that 18 members of the organization, including nine players and nine non-players, have tested positive over the past week.

The league and the players’ union are studying the origins of the outbreak. Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said repeatedly last week that the team has complied with the protocols. But the team could face disciplinary measures if that’s found not to have been the case.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Patriots Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tyler Kaufman
NFL
Report: Saints player tests positive for COVID-19 after team flight to Detroit October 4, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Bill Belichick will be without quarterback Cam Newton if the Patriots face the Chiefs this week.
Patriots-Chiefs latest
All other Patriots’ COVID tests negative, game could be played Monday, per ESPN October 3, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Cam Netwon reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
Patriots
Here's the latest on the Patriots following Cam Newton's positive COVID-19 test October 3, 2020 | 8:28 PM
UNC's offense didn't have an impressive showing but they scored enough to beat Boston College.
BOSTON COLLEGE
No. 12 North Carolina holds on to beat Boston College 26-22 October 3, 2020 | 8:06 PM
Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.
CAM NEWTON
4 takeaways from Cam Newton testing positive for COVID-19 October 3, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Cam Newton has COVID-19, and there may not be a Patriots-Chiefs game this week for Bill Belichick to coach.
NFL
NFL experts believe Patriots-Chiefs shouldn't happen this week October 3, 2020 | 6:47 PM
Swiss Skydiver (4), ridden by Robby Albarado, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race ahead of Authentic (9), ridden by John Velazquez, at Pimlico Race Course.
PREAKNESS STAKES
Filly Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in photo finish to win Preakness October 3, 2020 | 6:02 PM
John Tlumacki
CHAD FINN
Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy, and Dennis Eckersley produced winning broadcasts in a lost Red Sox season October 3, 2020 | 1:44 PM
Brian Hoyer will reportedly start for the Patriots this week.
Patriots
Brian Hoyer is reportedly expected to start for Patriots if they face Chiefs this week October 3, 2020 | 1:43 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton directs players at the line of scrimmage against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Patriots
NFL postpones Patriots-Chiefs after Cam Newton reportedly tests positive October 3, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Is there anything Bill Belichick can employ to quiet the Kansas City offense?
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Have the Chiefs permanently overcome the Patriots? Or can Bill Belichick expose some vulnerabilities? October 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
MLB
Al Avila says Tigers aren't ruling out Hinch, Cora for manager October 2, 2020 | 4:47 PM
NBA
Doc is in: 76ers expect Rivers to lead them to NBA title October 2, 2020 | 4:42 PM
Julian Edelman was one of five players limited at Patriots practice on Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Julian Edelman, Sony Michel questionable vs. Chiefs October 2, 2020 | 3:57 PM
Brandon Bye (left) has started in all 14 of the Revolution's games this season.
New England Revolution
The Revolution have found some scoring magic, and have momentum on their side in first matchup vs. Nashville October 2, 2020 | 3:26 PM
The Patriots and Chiefs will face off for the fourth time in three seasons on Sunday.
Patriots
Maybe Patriots-Chiefs will be classic Chiefs-Ravens wasn't October 2, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn is leading the way for the Patriots' offensive line this season.
Patriots
Lack of O-line mistakes has helped propel Patriots offense October 2, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Jeff Hafley's Eagles welcome UNC into town on Saturday.
BOSTON COLLEGE
No. 12 Tar Heels end long layoff against Boston College October 2, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Women's Sports
Carolyn Swords was working in the Las Vegas Aces' front office. Now, she’s on the roster for the WNBA Finals October 2, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Devin McCourty
Patriots
What Devin McCourty had to say about Patriots team culture without Tom Brady October 2, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Damien Harris could bolster an already strong Patriots ground game.
Patriots
Potential returns of Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski raise ceiling of Patriots offense October 2, 2020 | 9:32 AM
Cam Newton looks to get his first road win in a Patriots uniform in Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Chiefs game October 2, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NBA
Kyrie Irving 'doesn't see' the Nets 'having a head coach' despite recent Steve Nash hiring October 1, 2020 | 10:31 PM
Patrick Mahomes and Cam Newton have never played each other.
Patriots
Cam Newton: Patrick Mahomes is ‘changing the game’ October 1, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Aqib Talib claps hands on the bench in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Patriots
Aqib Talib no longer thinks that Wes Welker hit him on purpose during 2013 AFC Championship game October 1, 2020 | 6:30 PM
DOC RIVERS
Doc Rivers reportedly agrees to deal to be 76ers head coach October 1, 2020 | 6:28 PM
ROBERT KRAFT
Robert Kraft's REFORM Alliance secures legislative victory in California October 1, 2020 | 6:16 PM
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) react to a call during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Patriots
What the Kansas City Chiefs are saying about the Patriots ahead of Sunday's matchup October 1, 2020 | 5:53 PM
Sony Michel has rushed for 227 yards in three career games against the Chiefs.
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs showdown postponed to Monday or Tuesday October 1, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge on the Celtics' loss to the Heat, Gordon Hayward's future, and the 'strange' offseason October 1, 2020 | 12:50 PM