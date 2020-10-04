Regaining his momentum after a costly interception, Tom Brady torched the Chargers with 5 touchdown passes

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about comeback wins, and he did just that against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

In an electric 38-31 win over the Chargers, Brady – who was 30-of-46 for 396 yards – threw five touchdowns to five different receivers for the first time in his career. He is now the oldest player in the NFL to do so.

Brady took charge in the second half, throwing 15-of-17 completions for 263 yards. In the third quarter, he launched a 28-yard pass to tight end O.J. Howard to get the Buccaneers within four points. Then he found Scotty Miller for a 19-yard strike late in the third and Ke’Shawn Vaughn on a 9-yard delivery early in the fourth to put Tampa Bay in front for good.

While the comeback win was certainly impressive, Brady does have one thing he needs to clean up: interceptions.

In the first quarter of the game, Brady threw a pick-six to the hands of Chargers’ Michael Davis – who returned it for 78 yards to score a touchdown. That marked Brady’s second pick-six of the season, and his fourth in the last six games.

Tom Brady throws his fourth pick-six in the last six games 😯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/vLXtLx26eW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 4, 2020

“[Brady] played outstanding,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said. “I just got to coach him up better on that one play, and get it coached better. But he played fantastic and was lights out in the second half.”

Bruce Arians on Brady: "Played outstanding. I just got to coach him up better on that one play, and get it coached better. But he played fantastic and was lights out in the second half." Note that Arians takes the blame for the pick-six, unlike last time. pic.twitter.com/yur8Tobs8g — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 4, 2020

As he transitions to a new team, costly interceptions appear to be a recurring theme so far for the veteran quarterback. Against the New Orleans Saints, Brady threw an interception in the second quarter, and a pick-six in the third of the Bucs’ 34-23 loss.

While Arians felt like Brady’s performance in that game was “kind of unusual,” Brady was even more critical of himself.

“It doesn’t matter how much talent you have if you throw interceptions returned for touchdowns, so I’ve got to correct that,” he said after that game.