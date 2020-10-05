Texans fire head coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start, per reports

Don Wright
Bill O'Brien had been with the Texans since 2014. –Don Wright
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
October 5, 2020 | 5:17 PM

The Texans have fired head coach Bill O’Brien, according to multiple reports. O’Brien, the former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Patriots, had been head coach in Houston since 2014.

The 50-year-old O’Brien had a regular-season record of 52-48 with the Texans, but a series of poor personnel choices in the offseason and an 0-4 start to 2020 left ownership with little choice but to move on.

O’Brien worked in New England from 2007 through 2011 in several capacities, including as offensive coordinator in his final season with the Patriots.

He spent two years at Penn State before moving on to become head coach in Houston.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox ratings on NESN tumble more than 50 percent for Betts-less, fanless season October 5, 2020 | 3:40 PM
The Patriots escort to Logan airport brought I-93 traffic to a standstill Monday morning.
Patriots
Watch: Police halted traffic on I-93 to make way for New England Patriots escort October 5, 2020 | 1:16 PM
The Patriots will be without running back Sony Michel Monday night.
Patriots
Patriots running back Sony Michel ruled out for Monday night’s game vs. Chiefs October 5, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Pool
Patriots
Adam Schefter: NFL's 'investigation' of Patriots' COVID-19 protocols different than Titans October 5, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs all clear to play Monday after no new positive tests October 5, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots have a serious challenge ahead of them Monday night.
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Where would this rate among Bill Belichick’s best wins? October 5, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jimmy Butler (22) shoots over Kyle Kuzma in Game 3 on Sunday.
NBA FINALS
Jimmy Butler's big night helps Heat cut Lakers' Finals lead to 2-1 October 4, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (90) celebrates after recovering a fumble Sunday.
NFL
Bills remain undefeated, top Raiders in Las Vegas, 30-23 October 4, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman.
NBA FINALS
ABC announcers rave about Tommy Heinsohn and Mike Gorman during NBA Finals broadcast October 4, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Is there anything Bill Belichick can employ to quiet the Kansas City offense?
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Without Cam Newton, beating the Chiefs becomes exponentially more difficult for the Patriots October 4, 2020 | 7:30 PM
Chris Wagner is pursued by Cedric Paquette.
BRUINS
Bruins fans were quick to pounce when the NHL mistakenly referred to Walpole's Chris Wagner as a Wellesley native October 4, 2020 | 7:11 PM
PATRIOTS
The Patriots will reportedly fly in two planes to Kansas City October 4, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Mark LoMoglio
NFL
Tom Brady threw 5 touchdowns to torch the Chargers in a 38-31 win October 4, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Super Bowl XXXVI was the last time oddsmakers liked the other team's odds against the Patriots as much as they do in Monday's matchup in Kansas City.
PATRIOTS-CHIEFS
Here's the last time the Patriots were such heavy underdogs October 4, 2020 | 4:26 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
PATRIOTS-CHIEFS
Patriots-Chiefs to be televised nationally on Monday night October 4, 2020 | 3:49 PM
JOHN SIBLEY
MOLLY SEIDEL
Boston resident Molly Seidel places sixth at London Marathon October 4, 2020 | 3:11 PM
David J. Phillip
Patriots
What the NFL's top doctor told CBS about the league's recent coronavirus outbreak October 4, 2020 | 2:34 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
Patriots
Patriots-Chiefs rescheduled for Monday night October 4, 2020 | 11:21 AM
Roger Goodell.
NFL
NFL discusses adding 18th week to regular season as possible contingency October 4, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Tyler Kaufman
NFL
Report: Saints player tests positive for COVID-19 after team flight to Detroit October 4, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Bill Belichick will be without quarterback Cam Newton if the Patriots face the Chiefs this week.
Patriots-Chiefs latest
All other Patriots’ COVID tests negative, game could be played Monday, per ESPN October 3, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Cam Netwon reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.
Patriots
What we know following Cam Newton's positive COVID-19 test October 3, 2020 | 8:28 PM
UNC's offense didn't have an impressive showing but they scored enough to beat Boston College.
BOSTON COLLEGE
No. 12 North Carolina holds on to beat Boston College 26-22 October 3, 2020 | 8:06 PM
Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.
CAM NEWTON
4 takeaways from Cam Newton testing positive for COVID-19 October 3, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Cam Newton has COVID-19, and there may not be a Patriots-Chiefs game this week for Bill Belichick to coach.
NFL
NFL experts believe Patriots-Chiefs shouldn't happen this week October 3, 2020 | 6:47 PM
Swiss Skydiver (4), ridden by Robby Albarado, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race ahead of Authentic (9), ridden by John Velazquez, at Pimlico Race Course.
PREAKNESS STAKES
Filly Swiss Skydiver beats Authentic in photo finish to win Preakness October 3, 2020 | 6:02 PM
John Tlumacki
CHAD FINN
Dave O’Brien, Jerry Remy, and Dennis Eckersley produced winning broadcasts in a lost Red Sox season October 3, 2020 | 1:44 PM
Brian Hoyer will reportedly start for the Patriots this week.
Patriots
Brian Hoyer is reportedly expected to start for Patriots if they face Chiefs this week October 3, 2020 | 1:43 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton directs players at the line of scrimmage against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Patriots
NFL postpones Patriots-Chiefs after Cam Newton reportedly tests positive October 3, 2020 | 11:15 AM
MLB
Al Avila says Tigers aren't ruling out Hinch, Cora for manager October 2, 2020 | 4:47 PM