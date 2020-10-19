Morning sports update: Mike Vrabel appeared to take an intentional penalty to help Titans’ comeback win

The former Patriot has shown a flair for Belichick-like creativity.

Mike Vrabel intentional penalty
Mike Vrabel in January 2020. –Mark Humphrey / AP, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 19, 2020 | 11:14 AM

On Sunday, the Broncos defeated the Patriots, 18-12. New England committed three turnovers and played like a team that had only been able to practice twice in two weeks due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

The Patriots now prepare to face the 49ers at home on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

The Dodgers completed a National League Championship Series comeback, defeating the Braves 4-3 on Sunday night to advance to the World Series after trailing earlier three games to one.

Los Angeles and the Tampa Bay Rays begin the World Series on Tuesday in Game 1 at 8:09 p.m. ET.

And tonight, the Revolution face the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium in a pivotal matchup as the two Eastern Conference teams jockey for playoff position with only a few games left in the MLS regular season.

Advertisement

A final piece of breaking news on Monday is that legendary 74-year-0ld hockey announcer Mike “Doc” Emrick is reportedly retiring after a decades-long career.

Mike Vrabel appeared to be up to some trickery once again: When Titans coach Mike Vrabel employed some of Bill Belichick’s own trickery against him in the playoffs last season, the one-time Patriots edge rusher admitted that he enjoyed the moment.

On Sunday, amid a desperate back-and-forth battle with the Texans, Vrabel seemed to use another trick to help save his team in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 30-29 with 3:49 left in the game, the Titans needed to stop the Texans from killing off the remaining time in the game. Houston was in the process of successfully running the ball to run down the clock.

Facing a 2nd and 1 at the Titans’ 25-yard line, Houston looked set to secure another first down, and several more opportunities to waste time.

What happened next was possibly a piece of clever manipulation from Vrabel.

Cornerback Joshua Kalu, who played only three defensive snaps on Sunday, was sent into the game. The move was inexplicable on the surface, since it gave Tennessee 12 players on the field (which is a penalty).

Advertisement

In video captured by the CBS broadcast, Vrabel appeared to be waving off the concerns of cornerback Jonathan Joseph, who noticed that the Titans had too many players on the field. Vrabel then seemed to point it out to the referee standing next to him.

By intentionally taking a penalty, the Titans gave the Texans a first down inside the 20-yard line. As Broadway Sports’ Mike Herndon pointed out, this accomplished two things.

First, it stopped the clock when the Texans accepted the penalty (which interim head coach Romeo Crennel did). And second, it gave Houston the ball inside the 20-yard line, which reduced the number of additional first downs the Texans could get, therefore reducing the amount of possible time that could be wasted.

The result was that, because of the downs and distance, Tennessee gained either an additional 40 seconds or an extra timeout.

While the Texans still scored on the drive to take a 36-29 lead (missing a two-point conversion), the Titans got the ball back and scored a touchdown to tie it up with only four seconds remaining. While Vrabel wasn’t asked about if he did the move intentionally in the postgame press conference, the time-saving move clearly preserved precious seconds that Tennessee converted into points.

Vrabel’s Titans won in overtime, 42-36.

Trivia: The last Jets playoff game was a 24-19 loss to the Steelers in the AFC Championship at the end of the 2010 season. Who led the Jets in rushing during that game?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Advertisement

Hint: A 2009 third-round pick from Iowa, he played in the NFL from 2009-2014, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in both 2011 and 2012.

More from Boston.com:

Mookie Betts took another home run away with a tremendous catch: The Dodgers won the game — and the pennant — thanks in part to Betts keeping it 3-2 in the top of the 5th.

Derrick Henry chalked up 94 of his 212 rushing yards on this play: Henry eventually scored the winning touchdown in overtime of a wild Titans victory over the Texans.

After Atlanta lost the NLCS, Twitter jokes referencing Super Bowl LI were back:

On this day: In 2003, with time running out in the first half of a Vikings-Broncos game, Randy Moss caught Daunte Culpepper’s deep pass short of the end zone. It appeared Moss would be tackled and the Vikings would use their final timeout to have a chance at a field goal.

Instead, Moss — as he was being tackled — intuitively lateraled the ball over his head to running back Moe Williams, who sprinted for a touchdown. Minnesota ended up winning the game, 28-20.

Daily highlight: Manuel Lanzini’s perfectly-struck goal in the final seconds capped a remarkable three-goal comeback for West Ham against Tottenham on Sunday.

Trivia answer: Shonn Greene.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Mookie NLCS catch
MLB
Mookie Betts catch, Cody Bellinger home run send Dodgers to 3rd World Series in 4 years October 19, 2020 | 1:33 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo during the 49ers' win over the Rams.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo throws 3 TD passes, 49ers beat Rams 24-16 October 19, 2020 | 12:35 AM
The Patriots had three turnovers in their loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots offensive players critique poor showing in loss to Broncos October 18, 2020 | 8:59 PM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
'We're blessed to be doing what we’re doing': Matthew Slater's message on the Patriots making no excuses October 18, 2020 | 8:37 PM
NFL
Dolphins turn up heat on Jets and embattled Adam Gase, win 24-0 October 18, 2020 | 8:31 PM
Meanwhile in Tampa...
Tom Brady outplays Aaron Rodgers as the Buccaneers rout Packers 38-10 October 18, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Denver's Albert Okwuegbunam tries to run away from Kyle Dugger after catching a pass in the first half of Sunday's game.
PATRIOTS
Not enough 'quality skill players,' and other thoughts on the Patriots’ 18-12 loss to the Broncos October 18, 2020 | 7:24 PM
Bill Belichick wasn't pleased with the way Sunday's game unfolded.
PATRIOTS
Patriots, previously 39-0, lose 1st game under Bill Belichick when not allowing touchdown October 18, 2020 | 7:18 PM
Cam Newton had an unspectacular performance in his first game back from COVID-19.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton is 'moving forward' after first game since COVID-19 diagnosis October 18, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Julian Edelman throws a fourth quarter pass that he completed to quarterback Cam Newton.
PATRIOTS
5 takeaways from the Patriots’ question-prompting loss October 18, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
What Bill Belichick had to say about Patriots' lack of practices, offensive line issues October 18, 2020 | 5:42 PM
Stephon Gilmore goes head to head with Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick.
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore on COVID-19 experience: 'It was unfortunate, but I'm past it' October 18, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Brandon McManus made six field goals in the Broncos' win over the Patriots.
Patriots
Brandon McManus' 6 field goals lift Broncos over Patriots October 18, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Charles Krupa
PATRIOTS
Patriots right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor out vs. Broncos with ankle injury October 18, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Cam Newton wished his son, Cashmere, a happy 1st birthday Sept. 30, and he wore cleats to celebrate the occasion Sunday, Oct. 18.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton sports custom cleats wishing son happy birthday October 18, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Cam Newton scrambles against the Broncos in the first half of Sunday's game
Patriots
Here is everything that happened in the Patriots' loss to the Broncos October 18, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Jim Davis
TOREY KRUG
Torey Krug thanks Bruins fans, organization in heartfelt Instagram post October 18, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Time will tell whether Gordon Hayward is with the Celtics next season.
CELTICS
What experts believe will happen with Gordon Hayward's future October 18, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts robs Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna of a home run Saturday.
MLB
Mookie Betts, with another great grab, shows what Dodgers wanted October 17, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts celebrates with center fielder Cody Bellinger Saturday.
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers force NLCS Game 7 with 3-1 win over Atlanta Braves October 17, 2020 | 8:28 PM
Seth Wenig
NFL
Injury, illness force Broncos to leave Noah Fant, Melvin Gordon home October 17, 2020 | 6:39 PM
Sony Michel reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
PATRIOTS
Sony Michel, Shaq Mason, and Derek Rivers landing on Reserve/COVID-19 list October 17, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Matt Grzelcyk is staying with the Bruins.
BRUINS
Bruins re-sign defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to 4-year contract October 17, 2020 | 5:35 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are set to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1 p.m.
PATRIOTS
Patriots back at work, day after 5th player tested positive October 17, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Joe Thornton, pictured here with the San Jose Sharks, is heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs sign former Bruin Joe Thornton, 41, to one-year deal October 17, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Justin Edmonds
Patriots
Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of game vs. Patriots October 17, 2020 | 1:41 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots open facility after shutting down due to positive COVID-19 test, will hold walkthrough Saturday October 17, 2020 | 10:49 AM
Damien Harris could carry a lot of the load on the ground Sunday
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
After difficult preparations, Patriots should get an easy win over the Broncos October 17, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Julian Edelman is listed as questionable for Monday's game.
PATRIOTS
Julian Edelman among four Patriots questionable vs. Broncos October 16, 2020 | 4:10 PM
The NCAA imposed sanctions on UMass on Friday.
UMASS
NCAA penalizes UMass for violations in basketball, tennis October 16, 2020 | 2:59 PM