Here are Antonio Brown’s reported contract details with the Buccaneers

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady will be teammates once again, as the free agent wide receiver is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal has a max value of $2.5 million. It includes a $750,000 bonus for a Super Bowl win, plus three $250,000 bonuses – one for receptions, one for yards, and one for touchdowns. The remaining $1 million is in base salary and roster bonuses, according to Schefter.

Brown played one game with the Patriots a season ago and has not played since. He began this season serving an eight-game suspension and will be eligible to return after Week 8.