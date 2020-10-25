Here are Antonio Brown’s reported contract details with the Buccaneers

The deal has a max value of $2.5 million.

Former Patriot Antonio Brown is heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Former Patriot Antonio Brown is heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. –David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
October 25, 2020 | 4:44 PM

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady will be teammates once again, as the free agent wide receiver is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the deal has a max value of $2.5 million. It includes a $750,000 bonus for a Super Bowl win, plus three $250,000 bonuses – one for receptions, one for yards, and one for touchdowns. The remaining $1 million is in base salary and roster bonuses, according to Schefter.

Brown played one game with the Patriots a season ago and has not played since. He began this season serving an eight-game suspension and will be eligible to return after Week 8.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Patriots Antonio Brown

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jim Nantz (right) was on the call for the 2017 AFC title game, another trophy for Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Patriots
Is Sunday the 100th Patriots game for Jim Nantz? Even he doesn’t know October 25, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers to a touchdown on their opening drive.
Patriots
Live blog: Patriots-49ers game updates October 25, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Antonio Brown talk at practice.
NFL
Tom Brady got his way on Antonio Brown. Now it's on Brady to make it work for the Bucs. October 25, 2020 | 3:08 PM
NFL
AP: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak October 25, 2020 | 11:59 AM
A Colby College basketball game in March.
Sports News
Maine's Colby College opens $200 million athletic facility October 25, 2020 | 9:18 AM
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media.
SPORTS NEWS
Sports came back in 2020. Now comes the hard part. October 24, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Boston College defensive back Mike Palmer celebrates his touchdown with Jahmin Muse.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from BC football's bounce-back win over Georgia Tech October 24, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Phil Jurkovec led Boston College to their fourth win of the season on Saturday against Georgia Tech.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Phil Jurkovec, BC roll over Georgia Tech 48-27 October 24, 2020 | 8:10 PM
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field after a 38-10 win against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
ROB GRONKOWSKI
Watch: Rob Gronkowski meets baby rhino named after him October 24, 2020 | 7:04 PM
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had battled many times over the years.
TOM BRADY
Peyton Manning breaks down Tom Brady in NFL 'Detail' episode October 24, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots activate center David Andrews off IR October 24, 2020 | 5:10 PM
The 49ers will be without Raheem Mostert against the Patriots on Sunday.
Patriots vs. 49ers
49ers will be without starting safeties, Raheem Mostert vs. Patriots October 24, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason game.
NBA
NBA reportedly targeting Dec. 22 as start date for upcoming season October 24, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will be teammates once again.
ANTONIO BROWN
Antonio Brown agrees to 1-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers October 24, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Julian Edelman explained why Jerry Rice was an inspiration to him.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Julian Edelman shares why 49ers legend Jerry Rice was an 'inspiration' to him October 24, 2020 | 10:11 AM
It's time for Cam Newton and the Patriots to get the ball into the hands of N'Keal Harry.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
It’s not Tom Brady facing Jimmy Garoppolo, but this game is big for both the Patriots and 49ers October 24, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots were finally able to have a normal week of preparation.
Patriots
Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman happy to have normal practice week October 23, 2020 | 4:26 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich believes Bill Belichick's compliments of George Kittle were a 'slight jab' at Rob Gronkowski October 23, 2020 | 2:05 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo heads to New England for the first time since he was traded.
Jimmy Garoppolo
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ready for return to New England October 23, 2020 | 12:03 PM
Deion Branch Super Bowl MVP
Patriots
Deion Branch wasn't happy about being left off the Patriots' All-Dynasty team October 23, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Cam Newton and the Patriots look to bounce back against the Broncos.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-49ers game October 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Daniel Bard of the Colorado Rockies throws against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning Saturday.
DANIEL BARD
Former Red Sox pitcher Daniel Bard wins NL Comeback Player of the Year October 23, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jimmy Garopollo faces his old team for the first time on Sudnay.
Patriots
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers hope to add to Patriots' recent woes October 22, 2020 | 8:35 PM
Cam Newton and the Patriots are looking to rebound from a bad loss to the Broncos.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton says his performance hasn't 'been good' lately October 22, 2020 | 7:58 PM
NFL
Buccaneers-Raiders game moved from prime time after Trent Brown's COVID-19 test October 22, 2020 | 7:45 PM
The NHL will provide an update on its plans on Thursday.
NHL
NHL cancels 2021 Minnesota Winter Classic, All-Star Weekend October 22, 2020 | 7:33 PM
James White.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 7 injury report: James White misses practice for second straight day October 22, 2020 | 6:40 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are hoping to get back on track against the San Francisco 49ers.
PATRIOTS
What NFL experts are saying about the future of the 2-3 Patriots October 22, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Fenway Park was transformed into an early voting location as hundreds stood in line Saturday to vote inside.
ELECTION
Arenas, stadiums find new life as safer options for voting October 22, 2020 | 4:49 PM
Will Venable is reportedly a candidate to become the next manager of the Red Sox.
RED SOX
Will Venable and Don Kelly reportedly interview for Red Sox manager job October 22, 2020 | 3:34 PM