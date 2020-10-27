Tom Brady denies he pushed for Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

"I’m just happy that he’s got another opportunity to play in the NFL."

Eric Espada
Teammates for 11 days last season in New England, Antonio Brown and Tom Brady have been reunited in Tampa Bay.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
October 27, 2020 | 10:16 AM

Tom Brady dismissed the idea he had anything to do with Tampa Bay’s recent acquisition of Antonio Brown, saying Monday he’s just the quarterback.

“Well, I’m the quarterback of the team, and that’s my role and responsibility,” Brady told Jim Gray as part of his weekly interview with Westwood One.

“I’m trying to do that the best way I possibly can,” he added. “I do appreciate the relationship I have with [Arians] and [GM] Jason Licht. I think they know me, they know what my style is, and I have a tremendous amount of trust in them, and they’re putting the team first. They’ve gone out and done a great job getting players that help us do our job better.”

Advertisement

Brown, who recently came off a suspension, played one game with Brady last September for New England, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown before the receiver was released following allegations of sexual assault.

The 32-year-old receiver was signed by Tampa Bay last weekend.

While Brown was a rumored target of Brady’s this offseason, coach Bruce Arians appeared to make it clear the Buccaneers weren’t interested in the receiver.

“Yeah, it’s not gonna happen,” Arians told CBS Radio in March when asked about the possibility of Brown landing in Tampa Bay. “There’s no room. And probably not enough money. But it’s not gonna happen — it’s not a fit here.”

On Sunday, Arians was singing a different tune, saying Brown deserved another shot, while adding that the Bucs have faced some injuries on offense.

“I think he’s matured, and I believe in second chances,” Arians told reporters Sunday who asked about Brown. “Everybody wants to say that Tom picked him. Tom didn’t have anything to do with it. This was something Jason [Licht] and I had been talking [about] for a couple weeks, ever since the injuries to our other guys. When the time was right, would we see if we could pull the trigger and fit him in to what we want to get done? And we’ll see.

Advertisement

“If Antonio does what I think he’s going to do, I think he’s going to be fine.”

Brady also said he felt like he wasn’t putting his reputation on the line when it came to possibly serving as an advocate for Brown, who has run afoul of the law and the league on several occasions.

“No, he’s his own individual,” Brady said.

“Everybody has the opportunity in life, and again, I’m just happy that he’s got another opportunity to play in the NFL,. It’s a great league,” Brady said. “I love playing football, I know he does too. He’s joining a group of [receivers] who are extremely hard-working, extremely selfless.”

Brown is joining a high-octane offense, one that’s averaging 31.7 points per game — third-best in the NFL heading into Monday’s action.

“Certainly, I’m happy for Antonio to get an opportunity to resume his career,” Brady said. “He’s put a lot of time and energy into working on a lot of things in his life, and I know he’s excited to play football. So everyone’s going to earn a role on our team, and I know that’s his mind-set, too.

“I think the receiver position is really a position of strength on our offense, and how Antonio fits into that is going to be up to him and the role that he can create for himself which is .. .which we all know of what he’s capable of when he’s playing.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Tom Brady Antonio Brown Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Belichick Newton Patriots starter
Patriots
Bill Belichick explained why he's sticking with Cam Newton as Patriots starting quarterback October 27, 2020 | 9:48 AM
Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.
Patriots
From here on out, every win is a loss for the Patriots October 27, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
Chad Finn: Patriots are at a crossroads, and down one street is a dead end October 26, 2020 | 9:57 PM
NFL
What Dolphins players are saying about Tua Tagovailoa's 1st start October 26, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
On WEEI, Cam Newton cites mental mistakes, says he needs to rid himself of a ‘funk' October 26, 2020 | 1:45 PM
Tom Brady Antonio Brown
Patriots
Matt Cassel questioned why Tom Brady pushed for Bucs to sign 'terrible human being' Antonio Brown October 26, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Ty Warren (left) and Adalius Thomas can't take down Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington during a September 2008 loss to Miami at Gillette Stadium, one of the worst home losses by point total in the Bill Belichick era.
Patriots
Where does the Patriots' loss to the 49ers rank among the worst in Bill Belichick’s tenure? October 26, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Tom Brady is flourishing, while Bill Belichick is floundering October 26, 2020 | 2:50 AM
Clayton Kershaw helped the Dodgers win Game 5 of the World Series.
WORLD SERIES
Clayton Kershaw beats Rays again, gives Los Angeles 3-2 lead in World Series October 25, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Sunday's Patriots-49ers game.
CAM NEWTON
'Why are you dressing like that?': Former QB Jeff Garcia tells Cam Newton to ditch flashy outfits October 25, 2020 | 11:11 PM
Tony Dungy isn't confident the Patriots can contend this season.
PATRIOTS
Tony Dungy on the Patriots' woes: 'I'm not sure this is salvageable' October 25, 2020 | 11:07 PM
Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton stand on the sideline Sunday.
PATRIOTS
'He's a fighter': Jarrett Stidham supports Cam Newton after replacing him in loss to 49ers October 25, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' historic loss to San Francisco October 25, 2020 | 9:59 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo Patriots
Patriots
'Couldn't imagine it going any better than this': Jimmy Garoppolo discussed his New England return October 25, 2020 | 9:33 PM
Following the 49ers' 33-6 victory, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo flashes a big smile as he talks to Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
PATRIOTS
Jimmy Garoppolo shines in return as 49ers crush Patriots October 25, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Cam Newton paces the sideline during Sunday's game against the 49ers.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton called his decision-making in Sunday's loss 'inexcusable' October 25, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Patriots
13 thoughts on the Patriots' loss to Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers October 25, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's future as the Patriots' starting quarterback October 25, 2020 | 8:02 PM
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski
Tom Brady
Tom Brady's 4 touchdown passes lead Bucs past Raiders 45-20 October 25, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'I miss good QB play': A former Patriots player was not impressed with Cam Newton October 25, 2020 | 7:19 PM
Joe Thuney left Sunday's game with an ankle injury.
PATRIOTS
Joe Thuney and Justin Herron leave Patriots-49ers game with ankle injuries October 25, 2020 | 7:11 PM
N'Keal Harry suffered a head injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' game against the 49ers.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry ruled out for rest of Patriots game against 49ers October 25, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Stephen Gostkowski of the Tennessee Titans watches his missed game tying field goal Sunday.
NFL
Steelers hold off Titans as Stephen Gostkowski misses late field goal October 25, 2020 | 5:21 PM
The Bills celebrate an interception against the Jets.
NFL
Bills end 2-game skid with 18-10 victory over winless Jets October 25, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Former Patriot Antonio Brown is heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ANTONIO BROWN
Here are Antonio Brown's reported contract details with the Buccaneers October 25, 2020 | 4:44 PM
Jim Nantz (right) was on the call for the 2017 AFC title game, another trophy for Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Patriots
Is Sunday the 100th Patriots game for Jim Nantz? Even he doesn’t know October 25, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Here's everything that happened in Patriots' loss to 49ers October 25, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Antonio Brown talk at practice.
NFL
Tom Brady got his way on Antonio Brown. Now it's on Brady to make it work for the Bucs. October 25, 2020 | 3:08 PM
NFL
AP: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak October 25, 2020 | 11:59 AM
A Colby College basketball game in March.
Sports News
Maine's Colby College opens $200 million athletic facility October 25, 2020 | 9:18 AM