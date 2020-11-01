Bills stay in locker room for national anthem before game vs. Patriots

Only the Patriots stood on the sidelines before Sunday’s kickoff against the Bills as the national anthem played at Bills Stadium.

The Bills stayed in their locker room while the Star-Spangled Banner was played, as many NFL teams have done this season to protest against police brutality and injustice toward Black Americans.

Bills stayed in their locker room during the Star-Spangled Banner. pic.twitter.com/89KElqAebG — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 1, 2020

Many NFL teams stayed off the field during the national anthem earlier this season, including the Texans, Packers, Eagles, Dolphins, Jets, Jaguars, and Cardinals. The Bills also stayed off the field before their Week 1 game against the Jets.