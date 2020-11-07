Jets QB Sam Darnold doubtful vs. Pats, Joe Flacco expected to start

The Patriots are 2-5 and the Jets are 0-8.

Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold talk on the sideline.
Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold talk on the sideline. –Jeff Roberson/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.,
AP
November 7, 2020 | 2:37 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is doubtful to play Monday because of an injured shoulder, with Joe Flacco expected to start in his place against the New England Patriots.

Coach Adam Gase said Saturday that Darnold would sit out practice after the quarterback had some issues throwing Friday.

“Unless something strange happens, Joe will be the starter for this game on Monday,” Gase said.

Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1 and missed two games. He reinjured it last Sunday at Kansas City when he took a hard hit, but he remained in the game.

Advertisement

“I think he started out OK,” Gase said of Darnold’s practice Friday. “Obviously, he was going to do everything he could to be able to go for this game. As practice went on, he felt there were some throws that he wasn’t comfortable with that when he threw them.”

Darnold wasn’t happy with the velocity or arc of some of the passes he threw, and he told the team he wasn’t feeling right.

“I’m glad that he did that,” Gase said. “That’s what I think we needed to have that communication back. I know it’s devastating to him because he’s always been able to throw the ball the way he has needed to. I think yesterday was the first time that he felt it did not feel the way that he wanted it to heading into this game.”

Darnold struggled in the two games since his return from the initial injury, throwing for just 253 yards with two interceptions.

The 35-year-old Flacco will likely make his third start for the Jets. He has thrown for 397 yards with one touchdown and one interception this season.

The 0-8 Jets have their bye-week break after the game Monday night, giving Darnold’s shoulder extra time to heal.

Advertisement

“That was kind of where my brain went was, all right, if you have that, this could help him,” Gase said. “I don’t think he was thinking that. He was just being honest with us.”

Gase said linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstrings) and tight end Trevon Wesco (ankle) are ruled out for the game against New England.

Kicker Sam Ficken (right groin) was not expected to practice and is doubtful to play, meaning Sergio Castillo would handle kicking duties for the third consecutive game.

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (hamstring) and wide receiver Vyncint Smith (groin) are also doubtful.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Football Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Elise Amendola
Red Sox
What Alex Cora and Red Sox officials said about his rehiring November 6, 2020 | 7:13 PM
alex cora
Alex Cora
Read the Red Sox statement on Alex Cora's return as manager November 6, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Alex Cora's rehiring was mostly approved by baseball experts.
Alex Cora
MLB experts approve of Alex Cora's return, but question who really made the decision November 6, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Alex Cora led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series championship.
CHAD FINN
9 thoughts on the Red Sox following the decision to bring Alex Cora back as manager November 6, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Rashod Berry may be the Patriots' tight end on Monday.
Patriots
Patriots might play rookie defensive lineman at tight end against Jets November 6, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez shared his excitement over Alex Cora's return as Red Sox manger.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez shares his excitement on Alex Cora's return November 6, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Patriots
Devin McCourty drove to New Jersey to cast his vote on Election Day November 6, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Kemba Walker celebrate a basket.
NBA
NBA players approve plan to start season on Dec. 22 November 6, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Manager Alex Cora answers questions from reporters. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Alex Cora will reportedly be the Red Sox manager again November 6, 2020 | 9:35 AM
Bill Belichick is looking to end the Patriots' three-game skid when they face the Jets.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Monday's Patriots-Jets game November 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Adam Gase Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
Adam Gase says Bill Belichick is the funniest person he's ever been around November 5, 2020 | 8:41 PM
It would be nice to see the Cam Newton we saw in Weeks 1 and 2 this season.
Patriots
What’s left for Patriots fans to root for? November 5, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Tom Brady is not talking down about the Patriots
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady refuses to talk bad on Patriots' 2-5 record November 5, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Stephon Gilmore did not practice Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 9 injury report: Stephon Gilmore, N'Keal Harry absent at Thursday's practice November 5, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Sam Darnold is expected to play when the Jets take on the Patriots.
PATRIOTS VS. JETS
Jets' Sam Darnold sits out practice, but Adam Gase thinks he'll play November 5, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Bill Beichick.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick reportedly subpoenaed in Bret Bielema-Arkansas lawsuit November 5, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Fans look on as hockey players go head to head in a game.
YOUTH SPORTS
Officials say youth sports are contributing to COVID-19 spread in Mass. November 5, 2020 | 1:37 PM
Media
ESPN plans to lay off 300 employees, leave 200 more positions unfilled November 5, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi was surprised by Bill Belichick's comments about Patriots' season November 5, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) was tackled by New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan.
NFL
Logan Ryan got possibly life-saving advice for his wife while getting treatment for an injury November 5, 2020 | 10:10 AM
Dino Radja and Dee Brown in Croatia last month.
Celtics
How Dino Radja and Dee Brown reconnected years after their Celtics days November 5, 2020 | 7:39 AM
John and Joe Tessitore shared a special moment Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
Joe and John Tessitore reflect on serendipitous moment in BC football game November 4, 2020 | 8:42 PM
NFL
Lions place Matthew Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list November 4, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ANTONIO BROWN
Antonio Brown on being back in the NFL, what he and Tom Brady have in common November 4, 2020 | 5:55 PM
49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
49ers close facility after Kendrick Bourne's positive COVID-19 test November 4, 2020 | 5:39 PM
Donte Moncrief was signed to the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots sign veteran wide receiver Donte Moncrief to practice squad November 4, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Red Sox reportedly met with Alex Cora as managerial search continues November 4, 2020 | 11:03 AM
Sugarbush.
Skiing
Vermont has issued guidance for ski resorts. Here's what it changes. November 4, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Sean M. Haffey
MLB
Baseball's Black managers are celebrating Dave Roberts's win and calling for change November 4, 2020 | 8:09 AM
The Patriots claimed former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers.
PATRIOTS
Are you happy with what the Patriots did at the NFL trading deadline? November 4, 2020 | 5:00 AM