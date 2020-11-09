Bruce Arians dissects Tom Brady’s lack of a connection with Mike Evans, other issues

"He’s still learning the offense in some spots."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the second half Sunday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the second half Sunday. –Jason Behnken/AP Photo
By
, Sports Producer
November 9, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Mike Evans was “open a bunch” Sunday in the team’s 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints despite only getting six balls thrown his direction.

“He didn’t get targeted,” Arians told reporters. “That’s all. Mike was open.”

The quarterback on the field, of course, was Tom Brady, who threw three interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 3.8. After the game, Arians said many factors contributed to the lack of a consistent connection between Brady and Evans.

“Part of it is scheme,” Arians said. “Part of it is reading out some things that Mike was open on and just finding him. He’s still learning the offense in some spots.”

Arians on Monday said Brady’s interception intended for Antonio Brown was “a poor throw.” The one to Chris Godwin came down to miscommunication, Arians said, as Brady thought Godwin was going deep yet Godwin elected to stop.

He didn’t directly criticize Brady’s performance, however he insinuated he doesn’t believe it was up to par. After the game, however, Arians made it clear there are more players involved than just the quarterback.

“The pressure helps, but when you’re down 28 and you’re not running the ball, the pressure’s coming,” Arians said Sunday. “There’s still no excuse for interceptions, but he was getting hit. It’s definitely not on him.”

TOPICS: NFL Tom Brady Football

