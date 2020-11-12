Morning sports update: Ahead of Patriots matchup, Lamar Jackson unhappy with predictable Ravens play-calling

"We're going against defenses, they're calling out our plays, stuff like that. They know what we're doing."

Lamar Jackson Ravens play calling
Lamar Jackson runs for a touchdown during the Ravens' win over the Colts. –The Associated Press
By
, Boston.com Staff
November 12, 2020 | 10:46 AM

The 2020 Masters got underway on Thursday, months after it was initially rescheduled because of COVID-19.

And shortly after getting starting, play was suspended due to lightning and rain:

Elsewhere, the NBA draft is now less than a week away. With the new season set to begin on Dec. 22, the draft will commence on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The Patriots prepare to face the Ravens on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Baltimore revealed on Thursday morning that a player had tested positive for COVID-19:

And the Revolution will host a playoff game against the Montreal Impact next Friday (Nov. 20) at 6:30 p.m.

Lamar Jackson’s commentary on the Ravens’ offense: The 3-5 Patriots face what is essentially a must-win matchup on Sunday with the 6-2 Ravens.

While Baltimore enters the game as clear favorites, all is not well for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the defending NFL MVP.

Baltimore’s offense has not been as prolific in 2020 as it was a season ago, and in the buildup to the game against New England, Jackson appeared to criticize the predictable play-calling from his own coaches.

During an interview on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Wednesday, Jackson was asked if it was correct to say that “things aren’t coming as easy” this season as they were previously.

“It’s a lot [to do] with schemes,” said Jackson. “We’re going against defenses, they’re calling out our plays, stuff like that. They know what we’re doing. A lot of that. Sometimes stuff won’t go our way if they’re beating us to the punch.”

Eisen asked Jackson specifically if he was hearing opposing defenses “call out your plays.”

“Yeah, they definitely do,” said Jackson. “Like, ‘run’ and stuff like that. ‘Watch out for this, watch out for that.’ Sometimes that’s what’s going on.”

“We had our ups that first week and then we had our downs,” Jackson explained later in the conversation. “Usually we’re a high-level offense. But it’s been all right. It’s not where we want to be. We’re still winning, so it’s all right, I guess.”

On facing the Patriots, Jackson called them “sticky defense.”

“They like to play man [coverage], they attack the ball, all 11 [players] at the ball, a physical defense, very physical defense. Like I said, it’s a lot of cover-zero, a lot of man [coverage] with the Patriots.”

In 2019, the Ravens dealt the Patriots a 37-20 loss, New England’s first of the season after starting 8-0.

The two teams kick off on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m .

Trivia: In Nov. 2001, the Patriots defeated the Saints 34-17 to begin a winning streak that culminated with Super Bowl XXXVI. Who was the Saints’ quarterback in that game?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: A season earlier, he led the Saints to the franchise’s first ever playoff win in his first career playoff start (coming against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams).

Bruce Cassidy on Tuukka Rask: Asked by NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin about the status of goaltender Tuukka Rask, Bruins’ coach Bruce Cassidy said he thinks “everything that happened in the bubble has been addressed, dealt with.”

“I think Tuukka, he can speak for himself,” Cassidy added. “But I think he just wants to get back in the net and play hockey and play well and give us a chance to win. Probably nobody more excited on our team to [be] getting back in there. I would assume that Tuukka would sort of say, ‘Hey, I’m still the goalie I was last year and I’m ready to go. Family’s good, I’m good. Everyone’s in a good place. Let’s play hockey.'”

Danny Ainge remembered Tommy Heinsohn during his Wednesday press conference:

On this day: In 2006, Eric Mangini’s Jets defeated Bill Belichick’s Patriots in a muddy game at Gillette Stadium, 17-14.

The game was famous for producing another of the highly scrutinized Belichick-Mangini handshakes, and as an end to New England’s near-record run of 57 consecutive games without suffering back-to-back losses.

It was also the final game in which Gillette Stadium had a natural grass field. Afterward, the grass was replaced with synthetic turf, which has remained ever since.

Patriots Jets 2006

Daily highlight: Nicolai Geertsen, a center back for Danish soccer team Lyngby BK, proved that if the first full volley doesn’t work, just hit it a second time. Lynby won this particular Danish Cup matchup by a fairly convincing 9-0 scoreline on Wednesday.

Trivia answer: Aaron Brooks

