Bills’ Josh Norman ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19

Buffalo (7-2) gets a break in the schedule by entering its bye week off after playing Arizona.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman heads to the locker room with teammates.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman heads to the locker room with teammates. –Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JOHN WAWROW,
AP
November 14, 2020 | 2:53 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be one of four players and one assistant coach not traveling with the team for its game at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The AFC East-leading Bills announced Saturday the NFL had told them about Norman’s positive test.

The team also ruled out tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe by placing them on the reserve-COVID-19 list. The three were deemed to have been in close contact with Norman.

Defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson also will not travel with the team.

Advertisement

The developments deplete Buffalo’s secondary at the starting spot opposite Tre’Davious White.

Norman was in position to return after missing three straight games with a left hamstring injury. Wallace started the past two games opposite White after missing three with an ankle injury.

Buffalo bolstered its roster by elevating cornerbacks Daryl Worley and Dane Jackson, safety Josh Thomas, linebacker Darron Lee and receiver Jake Kumerow from its practice squad.

The Bills (7-2) get a break in the schedule by entering their bye week off after playing Arizona.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Football Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Ryan Lochte
Swimmer Ryan Lochte miffed at his times in return to racing November 14, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Last season, the Ravens thrashed the Patriots, 37-20, ending New England's winning streak at eight.
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: Patriots-Ravens rivalry resumes, but it doesn’t look like an even fight this time November 14, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Jim Christian has guided the Eagles to a 3-0 start.
BC Basketball
Boston College coach Jim Christian frontloads schedule with tough games November 13, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Tacko Fall said he loves playing for the Celtics.
TACKO FALL
Tacko Fall discussed his rookie year and his future in Boston November 13, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Dustin Johnson was tied for the lead through the first round of the Masters.
2020 MASTERS
Dustin Johnson joins Masters lead after round of record scoring November 13, 2020 | 1:08 PM
The Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng to be their next general manager, making her the first woman to be a general manager in the sport.
MLB
Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM, making her first female GM in MLB history November 13, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say when asked about the Patriots' lack of recent draft success November 13, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
Handing out awards for the Patriots at the season's halfway mark November 13, 2020 | 8:58 AM
Devin Vassell worked out for the Celtics prior to next week's draft.
Celtics
Meet Devin Vassell and Aaron Nesmith, two of the Celtics’ latest workout participants November 13, 2020 | 8:19 AM
Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh faceoff again this weekend.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Ravens game November 13, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tom Brady was caught off guard by Tropical Storm Eta.
BRADY IN FLORIDA
Tom Brady was unprepared for first Florida tropical storm November 12, 2020 | 9:04 PM
2020 MASTERS
Paul Casey rides the buzz of Masters history to 65 and early lead November 12, 2020 | 8:51 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez appears ready to return after missing all of 2020.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez will '100 percent be ready for 2021' November 12, 2020 | 8:29 PM
Northeastern won its third straight Beanpot last February.
College Sports
Chances of the Beanpot being held in 2021 are ‘very unlikely’ November 12, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Tommy Amaker and his Harvard men's basketball team will be sidelined this year.
College Sports
Ivy League cancels all winter sports November 12, 2020 | 7:24 PM
Atlanta's Freddie Freeman has been a key part of the Braves' success this season.
MLB
Braves' Freddie Freeman wins NL MVP, White Sox slugger José Abreu gets AL MVP November 12, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Nick Folk's heroics against the Jets makes Cam Newton want to call him after a Boston sports legend.
KICKER GUY?
Cam Newton wants to nickname Nick Folk after Paul Pierce November 12, 2020 | 6:31 PM
Stephon Gilmore.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 10 injury report: Stephon Gilmore misses practice Thursday November 12, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Brandon Sebastian will proudly honor Welles Crowther this Saturday against Notre Dame.
BC FOOTBALL
Why the 'Red Bandanna Game' means so much to Boston College football November 12, 2020 | 4:09 PM
Bill Belichick is too competitive to tank.
Patriots
The Patriots aren't tanking; they're just very not good November 12, 2020 | 3:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
CELTICS
An NBA insider explained how the Celtics could potentially land Jrue Holiday November 12, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Tedy Bruschi in 2019.
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi admitted Patriots' chance of a playoff run 'is going to be very tough to do' November 12, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Tony Allen (center) and teammate Glen Davis contest a Kobe Bryant jumper in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
Tony Allen described why earning a 'Tommy Point' was so special November 12, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, right, instructs as Brad Marchand listens.
BRUINS
Bruce Cassidy shared an update on Tuukka Rask, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak November 12, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Lamar Jackson Ravens play calling
NFL
Ahead of Patriots matchup, Lamar Jackson unhappy with predictable Ravens play-calling November 12, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Cam Newton talks to Jakobi Meyers during Meyers's breakout game against the Jets.
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers met Cam Newton as a teenager. How that early connection is paying off now. November 12, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.
Golf
Who can win the Masters, who can but won't, and who to pick in your pool November 12, 2020 | 7:13 AM
PATRIOTS
Joe Cardona named Patriots' nominee for Salute to Service Award November 11, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Monday's game.
CAM NEWTON
Lamar Jackson tips his cap to Cam Newton prior to Ravens-Patriots game November 11, 2020 | 8:42 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with Jakobi Meyers.
CAM NEWTON
John Harbaugh focuses on Cam Newton and Jakobi Meyers ahead of Sunday's game November 11, 2020 | 7:22 PM