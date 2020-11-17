Antonio Brown reportedly destroyed a surveillance camera, threw his bike at a security-guard shack

“Antonio regrets that he lost his cool that day."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures before a game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures before a game. –Mark LoMoglio/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
November 17, 2020 | 2:08 PM

Antonio Brown was reportedly accused last month of destroying a surveillance camera and throwing his bicycle at a security-guard shack at his gated community in Hollywood, Florida.

The Miami Herald obtained a police report that detailed the former Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver’s actions. Hollywood police, according to the Herald, determined there was probable cause to charge Brown with misdemeanor criminal mischief for the Oct. 15 incident, yet the homeowners association president declined to press charges because she feared Brown “may retaliate against her employees.”

Brown, who recently served an eight-game suspension, agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers in late October. According to the Herald, the Hollywood Police Department “exceptionally cleared” the case Nov. 5. Brown saw his first game action in over a year Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Saints.

Advertisement

Sylvia Berman, the homeowners association president, “downplayed the incident,” David Ovalle of the Herald wrote. She said the board decided that the incident was too minor to press charges and that Brown agreed to replace the broken camera.

“It’s not that we’re afraid of him,” Berman told the Herald.

A spokesperson said Monday that she has been assisting Brown for several months to “resolve certain minor disputes” with the housing authority.

“One of the issues involved difficulties that visiting friends and family experienced while attempting to access a visitor gate,” spokeswoman Alana Burstyn said, according to the Herald. “That and all other issues have been fully and amicably resolved, and everyone is getting along just fine. I am not sure who is trying to promote this narrative.”

In a second statement, Burstyn further explained the incidents from Brown’s point of view.

“Antonio regrets that he lost his cool that day and he has made amends with the HOA,” Burstyn said, via the Herald. “However, he is rightly concerned that he is routinely targeted by some people for mistreatment and undue scrutiny because he is Antonio Brown. He wants to be a good neighbor, good citizen and a good teammate.’’

Advertisement

Prior to this season, Brown was suspended eight weeks for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He was arrested in January after a moving truck driver told police that Brown threw a rock at his truck, grabbed him, and refused to pay money for damage to the truck.

He remains on probation after accepting a plea deal and agreeing to complete 100 hours of community service and an anger management course. It’s unclear if the latest incident violates the terms of his probation.

Ovalle reported that a security guard said Brown had to be present in order for a friend of his to enter the premises. When Brown showed up on a blue bicycle, he “began to express his anger.”

“Why are you wasting my f—ing time? You need to let my guest through the f—ing gate,” Brown told the guard, according to the police report. Brown then struck a surveillance camera, left and returned, and threw his bicycle at the guard gate arm.

Brown reportedly called the property manager a “racist b–h,” then he pulled some COVID-19 fliers off the wall of her office and threw them on the floor.

The Buccaneers said in a statement that they’re aware of the reported incident but that Brown has “met all the expectations we have in place” as of Monday.

The Patriots cut Brown after one game when a former trainer filed a lawsuit alleging a series of sexual assaults.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Antonio Brown Patriots Football Sports News

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Kathy Willens
Celtics
2020 NBA draft: Where the Celtics pick, top prospects, and how to watch November 17, 2020 | 2:16 PM
BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 10: Alex Cora walks on to the field during a press conference introducing him as the manager of the Boston Red Sox on November 10, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Alex Cora
Alex Cora
‘It's a no-brainer. Don't overthink it.’ November 17, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Referee Jerome Boger makes a call.
NFL
NFL assembles all-Black officiating crew for first time November 17, 2020 | 1:51 PM
Theo Epstein is stepping down after nine seasons as the Chicago Cubs' president of baseball operations.
THEO EPSTEIN
Ex-Red Sox GM Theo Epstein steps down as Cubs president November 17, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Jack Easterby spent time with Josh Gordon when they were both with the Patriots.
NFL
Bill Belichick praised Jack Easterby but said he's 'not a personnel person' November 17, 2020 | 12:38 PM
Bill Belichick cook
Patriots
Bill Belichick had an unexpectedly detailed answer for a cooking question November 17, 2020 | 10:52 AM
Jrue Holiday is reportedly joining the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Bucks reportedly getting Jrue Holiday to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo November 17, 2020 | 10:12 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
New England Revolution
Revolution announce positive COVID-19 test from 'first team player' November 17, 2020 | 9:30 AM
NBA
All-Star guard Chris Paul sent to Suns in blockbuster trade November 16, 2020 | 9:14 PM
The Patriots' defense in the huddle.
PATRIOTS
Whether you like it or not, the Patriots are now contenders November 16, 2020 | 6:18 PM
November 10, 2020, Boston, MA: Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks during a press conference for his rehiring at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, November 10, 2020. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox)
RED SOX
This Red Sox team is not the one Alex Cora left behind November 16, 2020 | 5:43 PM
Drew Brees and the Saints were projected as one of the playoffs' most dangerous lower seeds.
NFL
AP source: Saints' Drew Brees has rib fractures, collapsed lung November 16, 2020 | 4:57 PM
The Patriots' defense in the huddle.
Patriots
Losing streak behind them, Patriots look to build on progress November 16, 2020 | 4:31 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Wait a minute how did NBC find footage of Jakobi Meyers throwing TD passes in high school so fast? November 16, 2020 | 2:07 PM
Curt Schilling could make the Hall of Fame in 2020.
MLB
Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds leading candidates on Hall of Fame ballot November 16, 2020 | 12:19 PM
Cam Newton WEEI interview
Patriots
Cam Newton described Patriots' huddle reaction to play call before Jakobi Meyers' touchdown pass November 16, 2020 | 12:13 PM
Patriots win Ravens
Patriots
ESPN analysts still doubt Patriots' playoff chances despite upset vs. Ravens November 16, 2020 | 10:02 AM
Cam Newton celebrates against the Baltimore Ravens.
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton helps Patriots beat Ravens in rain and wind November 16, 2020 | 2:02 AM
Cam Newton expresses his joy in Patriots' win over Ravens.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton called Bill Belichick a 'football whisperer' after the Patriots upset the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:59 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passes during a torrential rain in the second half Sunday.
PATRIOTS-RAVENS
Wind and rain wreaked havoc on the end of Patriots-Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:22 AM
Damien Harris celebrates during the Patriots' win over the Ravens.
DAMIEN HARRIS
Damien Harris remarks on career night in Patriots' win over Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick praised Patriots' win amid rain that got 'progressively worse' November 16, 2020 | 1:10 AM
Patriots Damiere Byrd (left) and Jakobi Myers (right) celerbate after Myers threw a first half touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 23-17 win over the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 1:00 AM
Chase Winovich celebrated the Patriots' win.
commentary
16 thoughts on the Patriots' telling win over the Ravens November 16, 2020 | 12:23 AM
Patriots players wore decals with the initials of fallen soldiers on their helmets in Sunday's game.
Patriots
Why Patriots players wore decals with initials on their helmets Sunday night November 15, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Jakobi Meyers threw a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead in the second quarter Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Video: Jakobi Meyers throws TD pass to Rex Burkhead on trick play November 15, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pulls in the game-winning touchdown pass.
NFL
Cardinals stun Bills 32-30 as DeAndre Hopkins reels in Kyler Murray heave November 15, 2020 | 8:38 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gestures as he leaves the field Sunday.
NFL
Dolphins earn 5th straight win by beating Chargers 29-21 November 15, 2020 | 8:14 PM
Many Celtics fans are clamoring for Danny Ainge to have a busy offseason.
CELTICS
A look at the key NBA offseason dates and how they pertain to the Celtics November 15, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown.
Patriots
Patriots upset Ravens 23-17 in Foxborough downpour November 15, 2020 | 6:44 PM