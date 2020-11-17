Bill Belichick praised Jack Easterby but said he’s ‘not a personnel person’

Bill Belichick called former Patriots team chaplain Jack Easterby a “very valuable” member of the organization when he was in New England, but he indicated Monday that he’s surprised by Easterby’s present role as interim general manager of the Houston Texans.

Easterby, who has held the position since early October, isn’t someone the Patriots head coach envisioned holding such a position.

“Jack’s not a personnel person, no,” Belichick said.

The Patriots head coach said Easterby “did a great job” with the Patriots and had a varied role working with players, coaches, support people, and others as a character coach.

“He was a person who could connect well with everybody, from the owner of the team to the equipment manager that picks up towels, and all of the people in between,” Belichick told reporters Monday.

Upon leaving the Patriots, Easterby became the head of team development for the Houston Texans in 2019 and was promoted to executive vice president of football operations.

The Texans recently fired highly regarded Vice President of Communications Amy Palcic, reportedly conveying the message that she was no longer “a cultural fit.”

Texans fired VP of Communications Amy Palcic, telling her she no longer was "a cultural fit", per sources. Palcic was the first and only woman to have full PR responsibilities for an NFL team. She was the winner of the 2017 Rozelle Award for best PR staff. She is widely respected — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2020

The Patriots and Texans will meet this Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. in Houston.