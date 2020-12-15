Morning sports update: Lamar Jackson insisted he ‘didn’t pull a Paul Pierce’ during Monday Night Football

"I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce. I was cramping."

Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson during the Monday night win over the Browns. –AP Photo/David Richard
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 15, 2020 | 11:10 AM

The Red Sox announced the signing of outfielder Hunter Renfroe on Monday to a one-year deal. The power-hitter arrives in Boston after first being drafted by the Red Sox in 2010 (though he didn’t sign at that point).

Also on Monday, the Ravens defeated the Browns in a dramatic Monday night matchup, 47-42.

Lamar Jackson’s Paul Pierce reference: During the dramatic fourth quarter of Monday’s AFC North matchup between the Browns and Ravens, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson suddenly exited the field for the locker room.

The provided reason was that Jackson was cramping, as the 2019 NFL MVP insisted after the game.

“I was cramping,” Jackson told reporters. “I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce. I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce. I was cramping.”

The Paul Pierce reference is indeed a nod to the former Celtic, who famously exited a 2008 NBA Finals game against the Lakers on a wheelchair in what was initially thought to be an injury.

But a longstanding theory was that Pierce simply had to use the bathroom. Finally, after years of speculation, Pierce appeared to acknowledge what really happened during an ESPN segment in 2019.

“I have a confession to make,” Pierce said. “I just needed to go to a bathroom.”

Of course, only a few hours later, he retracted the confession. Nonetheless, the association has persisted, given Jackson’s postgame mention of Pierce.

In terms of Monday’s game, Jackson’s return was timed to perfection. Arriving back on the field for a pivotal fourth down, the Baltimore quarterback found Marquise Brown for a touchdown in what proved to be an eventual Ravens win.

Trivia: What two members of the 2018 World Series champion Red Sox were selected in the first round the 2010 MLB draft, but not by Boston?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Both were drafted in 2010 by American League Central teams.

More from Boston.com:

Bill Belichick’s press conference on Tuesday morning:

Looking at the AFC playoff picture:

On this day: In 1996, Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri halted a potential touchdown on a kickoff return by Hershel Walker, chasing down the running back and making the tackle to the latter’s surprise.

Daily highlight: Earlier in the game, Jackson sprinted for another touchdown. After making it into the end zone, he threw the ball off the wall, caught it, and punted it up to himself in celebration.

Trivia answer: Chris Sale and Drew Pomeranz.

TOPICS: NFL Celtics

