Matt Cassel detailed why he believes Tom Brady and the Bucs are Super Bowl contenders

"When you’re winning games and playing with confidence, that’s a dangerous combination in the playoffs."

Matt Cassel and Tom Brady were teammates with the Patriots.
Matt Cassel and Tom Brady were teammates with the Patriots. –Tom Landers/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
January 7, 2021 | 2:45 PM

Former quarterback Matt Cassel, who filled in for Tom Brady in 2008, believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a legitimate chance to win the Super Bowl.

Cassel, who is now an analyst for NBC Sports, elaborated on why he expects Brady and the Bucs to succeed. He said the Bucs are playing their best football right now, their offense is extremely explosive, and their defense is capable of pressuring the quarterback.

“When you’re winning games and playing with confidence, that’s a dangerous combination in the playoffs,” Cassel wrote in a piece published Wednesday.

Before looking ahead, Cassel flashed back to the beginning of the season when Brady and his Tampa Bay teammates were still figuring it out. He said the relatively slow start was “to be expected” with Brady learning a new system after 20 years with the Patriots.

Cassel pointed out that Brady had to get comfortable with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and how he calls plays. He knew that rapport would take time to build, and he wasn’t surprised it eventually led to concrete results.

“With no offseason and going right into camp, he probably wasn’t able to have the same impact of putting his stamp on the offense,” Cassel wrote.

Related Links

Cassel said that any team would take Brady’s numbers – 40 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions, 4,633 yards, and a 102.2 passer rating. He noted that, unsurprisingly, Brady plays his best when he has the best weapons around him, and this year is no exception.

He called this Bucs group of pass-catchers – which features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and Antonio Brown, among other options – the most talented Brady has ever played with outside of the 2007 season.

In that year, which is widely regarded as one of the best seasons a quarterback has ever had, Brady threw to Randy Moss, Wes Welker, and Benjamin Watson, among others, and racked up 50 touchdown passes en route to winning the Most Valuable Player Award as the Patriots went 16-0 in the regular season.

Cassel said Brady is now so comfortable with Tampa Bay that he’s not thinking about what he’s doing, he’s just going out and playing. His knowledge and experience level have paid dividends, Cassel said, and he understands how to attack defenses and get the ball to the right person.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he was able to get caught up to speed pretty quickly,” Cassel wrote.

He said Brady doesn’t care about the regular season and prioritizes winning Super Bowls. Now that the Buccaneers officially have that chance, Cassel expects even more greatness from Brady and Co.

No. 5 seed Tampa Bay opens the playoffs against fourth-seeded Washington on the road this Saturday, at 8:15 p.m., and Cassel believes Brady will be ready.

“When the playoffs come around, Brady brings another level of intensity,” Cassel said. “The meetings are a little more intense, because he knows what’s at stake.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NFL Tom Brady Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters at a rally, Monday, Nov., 5, 2018, in Richmond Hill, Ga.
College Sports
College football assistant is fired for 'appalling' comments about Stacey Abrams January 7, 2021 | 2:32 PM
Francisco Lindor
MLB
Mega deal: Indians trade star Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco to Mets January 7, 2021 | 2:02 PM
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts wants to help LeBron get new ownership for a WNBA team January 7, 2021 | 1:26 PM
Doc Rivers gives instructions to his team.
NBA
Doc Rivers: 'I will say it because I don't think a lot of people want to' January 7, 2021 | 1:22 PM
Patrice Bergeron is widely respected in the organization and beyond.
BRUINS
Patrice Bergeron is officially the next captain of the Bruins January 7, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Kevin C. Cox
Patriots
ESPN draft expert predicts Patriots will take a quarterback in the first round January 7, 2021 | 10:55 AM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum addressed the media together on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum address media together regarding Capitol riots January 7, 2021 | 12:59 AM
Gordon Hayward of the Hornets attempts a shot against Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic.
NBA
Gordon Hayward scores career-high 44, leads Hornets over Hawks, 102-94 January 6, 2021 | 11:08 PM
CELTICS
Pritchard's putback pushes Celtics past Heat, 107-105 January 6, 2021 | 11:05 PM
Payton Pritchard lifted the Celtics over the Heat in the closing seconds.
CELTICS
Watch Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard's game-winning layup vs. Heat January 6, 2021 | 10:31 PM
The Celtics released a statement prior to their game against the Heat.
Celtics
Celtics briefly leave the floor prior to game vs. Heat, release statement January 6, 2021 | 8:18 PM
Brad Stevens spoke directly about the riots in Washington DC on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens on Capitol riots: 'Luckily' the president is on his way out January 6, 2021 | 7:43 PM
Tom Brady practices before his first playoff game with the Bucs.
Tom Brady
'He really hasn’t changed': Tom Brady is ready to lead Bucs into playoffs January 6, 2021 | 7:04 PM
Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo meet again in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.
CELTICS
3 things to watch as Jayson Tatum, Celtics prep for conference finals rematch with Heat January 6, 2021 | 6:56 PM
Several Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday.
BOSTON REACTS
Celtics, past and present, speak out against Capitol riots January 6, 2021 | 6:24 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is interviewed after winning a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski shared his favorite off-field memory of Tom Brady January 6, 2021 | 4:35 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Bruins
Tuukka Rask opens up about decision to leave NHL's bubble January 6, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Josh McDaniels won't be the Texans' head coach.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels is reportedly not a candidate for Texans' head coaching job January 6, 2021 | 12:02 PM
Cam Newton Bill Belichick
Patriots
'It was not a report': Adam Schefter explained his comments about Cam Newton and the Patriots January 6, 2021 | 11:01 AM
DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday.
HEISMAN
Alabama's DeVonta Smith becomes 1st wide receiver to win Heisman in 29 years January 6, 2021 | 10:34 AM
Julian Edelman Patriots receiver
Patriots
What happens with Julian Edelman in 2021? January 6, 2021 | 8:41 AM
The Texans reportedly hired longtime Patriots executive Nick Caserio to be their new GM.
PATRIOTS
Texans hire Patriots executive Nick Caserio as GM, per report January 5, 2021 | 11:44 PM
Richard Seymour was nominated to join the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Richard Seymour
Richard Seymour has had powerful support in his bid to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame January 5, 2021 | 10:24 PM
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Who are you rooting for in the NFL playoffs? January 5, 2021 | 8:45 PM
Payton Pritchard's offensive start has been a big boost for the Celtics.
CELTICS
Payton Pritchard plays crucial role in Celtics' offense next to Jayson Tatum January 5, 2021 | 8:28 PM
Cam Newton finished the season on a high note against the Jets.
CAM NEWTON
A Cam Newton return may seem unlikely, but can we make a case for it? January 5, 2021 | 5:40 PM
BRUINS
Bruins star David Pastrnak ahead of schedule in recovery from surgery January 5, 2021 | 5:15 PM
Tom Brady threw 40 touchdown passes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.
TOM BRADY
5 storylines to follow as Tom Brady pursues another Super Bowl ring January 5, 2021 | 4:40 PM
Diego Fagundez Revolution Academy
SOCCER
Diego Fagundez leaves a lasting legacy with the Revolution Academy January 5, 2021 | 4:34 PM
Corey Kluber pitched just one inning for the Texas Rangers last season.
RED SOX
The latest as the Red Sox pursue 2-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber January 5, 2021 | 2:01 PM