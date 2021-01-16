Eagles reportedly set to interview Patriots’ Josh McDaniels for head coach position

As the Eagles continue their search for a new head coach after firing Doug Pederson, Philadelphia has a new candidate on the list: Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

A report from The Athletic on Saturday said McDaniels is scheduled to fly to Florida for a meeting on Sunday with Eagles owner Jeff Lurie. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also confirmed the report, saying the Eagles have submitted a request to interview the Patriots coach.

Usually a perennial head coach candidate, this is McDaniels’s first confirmed interview of the offseason.

