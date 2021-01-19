Tom Brady and Julian Edelman showed on Instagram that their bond is still strong

"Love u lil bro!" Brady commented.

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady are still supporting each other.
Julian Edelman and Tom Brady are supporting each other even though they're no longer teammates. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
, Sports Producer
January 19, 2021 | 1:43 PM

Even as he’s advanced deeper into the playoffs, Tom Brady hasn’t stopped posting and interacting on social media.

He praised Richard Seymour, shared another personal highlight video, and has added several clips to his Instagram story. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also commented on a post from former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.

Edelman congratulated Brady on the win over the New Orleans Saints, calling it “insane” that Brady is 14-2 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Brady responded: “Love u lil bro!” with a heart emoji. Time will tell whether Edelman retires, returns to the Patriots, goes to Tampa or heads elsewhere, but it’s clear his bond with Brady is still strong.

The fifth-seeded Buccaneers are set to face Aaron Rodgers and the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday at 3:05 p.m. EST.

