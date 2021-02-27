Josh Gordon is reportedly reuniting with Johnny Manziel in the Fan Controlled Football league

Josh Gordon and Johnny Manziel, who were teammates on the Cleveland Browns, are reportedly set to reunite on the football field.

They won’t be doing so in the NFL, but rather in the Fan Controlled Football league as members of the Zappers.

Johnny Football x Flash Gordon. A new duo in the Fan Controlled Football league ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1mBC4gvPum — ESPN (@espn) February 27, 2021

The wide receiver Gordon, who is suspended indefinitely by the NFL, has found a new place to compete right away. Gordon, who played with the Patriots in 2018 and 2019, violated terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league’s substance abuse policy.

It’s unclear whether he’ll return to the NFL again, but in the meantime, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Gordon will try something new.

Former veteran NFL WR Josh Gordon will be returning to play football for the @fcfzappers of the @fcflio, per team owner @BobMenery; who also signed Johnny Manziel to the league. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2021

Games in the league are 7-on-7 on a 50-yard field, with no special teams, and fans help call plays and adjust rosters.

Manziel asked fans earlier in the week if they wanted to see him reunite with Gordon, and apparently it worked. Two days later, Gordon was hooked.

Team owner Bob Menery, clearly excited about the acquisition, called it the league of “maybe even 6” chances and noted that NFL players such as Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch have expressed their support. He said the team is off to a slow start but shouldn’t struggle for much longer.

“Listen we’re 0-2,” Menery wrote. “I can’t have that. So I called in a few of the guys who can play pick up ball better than anyone else out there.”

