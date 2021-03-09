NFL franchise tag deadline: Bucs hold onto Chris Godwin

Tom Brady didn't ask Chris Godwin to change his jersey number, but Godwin did so anyway.
Tom Brady and Chris Godwin. –Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Andrew Mahoney
updated on March 9, 2021 | 2:24 PM

The deadline for NFL teams to designate the franchise tag on players is Tuesday at 4 p.m., and news has begun filtering out on which players have been assigned the tag and will not be entering free agency.

Here are some the players that have been designated, and the projected values their position:

▪ The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are holding on to one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets, Chris Godwin. The former Penn State star was set to become a free agent, and some reports indicated the Patriots might have been interested in acquiring his services. Godwin, 24, caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games last season as the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. Wide receivers tagged are projected to receive $16,430,000.

▪ Justin Simmons, who played at Boston College, will be franchised by the Denver Broncos. The projected tender for safeties is just under $11.2 million.

▪ With Trevor Lawrence expected to be headed to Jacksonville in next month’s draft, the Jaguars will be counting on Cam Robinson to protect his blind side. The offensive tackle out of Alabama has played his entire four-year career in Jacksonville, and started all 16 games last year. The tag for offensive lineman is expected to be a little more than $14.5 million.

▪ Robinson isn’t the only offensive tackle staying put. The Carolina Panthers have franchised Taylor Moton. The former second-round pick out of Western Michigan will turn 27 next week and has spent his entire four-year career in Carolina.

▪ Safety Marcus Maye, a second-round pick of the New York Jets in 2017, has been franchised. The Florida product became a leader for the Jets defense after the team parted ways with Jamal Adams.

▪ Four-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff will be staying with the Washington Football Team, although who the seven-year veteran will be blocking for is still a question after the club released quarterback Alex Smith.

Equally intriguing is the list of players who will not be franchised, and thus will be eligible for free agency and would certainly be appealing to Patriots fans..

▪ The Detroit Lions informed wide receiver Kenny Golladay they will not use the tag on him. Golladay reportedly turned down an extension last year, then managed just 20 receptions and two touchdowns in five games in 2020.

▪ The Los Angeles Chargers will not franchise tight end Hunter Henry. The Arkansas product posted a career-high 60 receptions in 2020.

