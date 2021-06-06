NFL Former Patriot announces retirement from NFL, inquires about jobs via LinkedIn "I’m looking for a new role and would appreciate your support," Dan Vitale wrote. Danny Vitale spent five years in the NFL. Michael Ainsworth/AP Photo

When one is looking for a new job, LinkedIn is often a natural place to get the word out and try to make connections.

It’s a less common platform for professional athletes, but former Patriots fullback Dan Vitale III seems eager to blend in and make the transition from athlete to mainstream worker.

Vitale, a former sixth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016, played four seasons in the NFL. He opted out of the 2020 campaign with the Patriots, who then released him last month. Vitale broke the news that his football career is over via LinkedIn on Saturday.

“I feel like my body is just ready to move on,” Vitale, 27, wrote. “I’m looking for a new role and would appreciate your support.”

He noted that he graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in economics and earned a minor in business institutions and integrated marketing communications.

“I am passionate about anything I set my mind to,” Vitale said. “I am goal driven, hard working, and looking to improve in every aspect of my life every single day. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer as I move into this next stage of my life.”