NFL Julio Jones is reportedly joining the Tennessee Titans The Patriots were in the mix for Jones, but it looks as though he's heading elsewhere. Julio Jones is reportedly leaving the Falcons.

It appears Julio Jones won’t become a member of the Patriots, after all.

The star wide receiver, whose name was frequently linked to New England in recent weeks, is reportedly heading to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023-fourth rounder.

The #Titans deal for Julio Jones:

— The #Falcons get a 2022 2nd rounder and a 2023 4th rounder.

— The #Titans get Julio Jones & a 6th rounder in 2023.

— The #Titans take on Jones’ salary of $15.3M in 2021 and the rest of the deal.

— #Falcons have $7.75M in dead money this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2021

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Tennessee also gets a sixth-rounder in 2023 and takes on Jones’s salary of $15.3 million in 2021. The Falcons have $7.75 million in dead money this year, Rapoport pointed out.

“A blockbuster for Tennessee, who now gets the coveted big-play threat,” Rapoport said. “And Atlanta ends up with very nice value.”

According to Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal, the Patriots’ pursuit of Jones was “cautious.”

While the Patriots don’t have an explosive playmaker with Jones’s resume, they did add pass-catchers Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Hunter Henry, among others, this offseason.