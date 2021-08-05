NFL Tom Brady blasts NFL Players Association as ‘ignorant’ “NFL players better wake up,” Tom Brady wrote on social media. Chris O'Meara/AP





Tom Brady didn’t hold back Thursday when he read a story from Forbes that said the average value of an NFL franchise climbed 14 percent last year.

Taking to social media, the quarterback called the NFL Players Association “ignorant” for allowing a 20 percent drop in the salary cap before massive new media deals were reached by the NFL.

“NFL players better wake up,” he added, tagging the NFLPA’s account.

According to multiple reports, the NFL’s media rights deals with ABC/ESPN, Amazon, CBS, Fox and NBC, set to start in 2023, are worth more than $100 billion. (Amazon’s deal will start a season earlier, in 2022.)