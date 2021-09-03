NFL Tom Brady shared why he believes football isn’t being taught the right way "I feel like they penalize defensive players for offensive mistakes." Tom Brady throws a pass during warmups. Matt Patterson/AP Photo

Tom Brady believes the quality of football is deteriorating and said it’s hard for someone like him to watch.

He noted that a quarterback should only throw the ball to certain places to make sure their receivers don’t get pummeled. For instance, when he played against Ray Lewis, he wouldn’t frequent the middle of the field, because Lewis would explode to the ball and sometimes even knock receivers out of the game.

Now, defensive players can’t dictate the action as much as they once could.

“Every hard hit is a penalty on the defense,” Brady said, via Bleacher Report. “I feel like they penalize defensive players for offensive mistakes.”

Advertisement:

He said that if a quarterback messes up and doesn’t see the blitz coming, or the offensive line makes a mistake and gets hit, defensive players aren’t able to hit the way they once were. If the defensive player reacts and trucks the QB, the referees often throw a flag on the defense.

“They’ve almost moved the protection of your opponent to you,” Brady said, in reference to defensive players.

.@TomBrady explains why he thinks football catering to the offense is hurting the game ✍️@brgridiron



(via @Buccaneers)pic.twitter.com/oKZcwbz6KR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2021

Brady said that fundamental change creates really bad habits for players and hurts the overall product.

“I think it’s really a disservice to the sport, because the sport isn’t being played at a high level like I believe that it once was,” Brady said. “It actually deteriorates, because you’re not teaching the players the reasons and the fundamentals of what the sport should be.”