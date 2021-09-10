Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski connected for 100th career touchdown in Buccaneers win

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski made history (again) on Thursday in a pair of categories as the Buccaneers overcame the Cowboys 31-29.
With 6:27 remaining in the third quarter, Brady found Gronkowski for an 11-yard touchdown — the duo’s 100th touchdown connection of their storied careers.
That touchdown was preceded by Brady and Gronkowski’s 99th touchdown in the first half. Early in the second quarter, Brady curled to his right and found Gronkowski to give the Buccaneers a 14-7 lead.
Still, the quarterback duel between Brady and Dak Prescott — in his first game back after an ankle injury last year — made for a compelling finish. Prescott, who passed for 403 yards and three touchdowns, led the Cowboys on a late drive that set kicker Greg Zuerlein up 48 yards out. Zuerlein nailed the kick and put the Cowboys inn the lead 29-28.
But the Cowboys left Brady with 1:24 left on the clock, and he made the most of it. Brady led an 11-play drive in the 84 seconds, which included three wasted throws to work the clock down and a controversial catch that many observers thought could be offensive pass interference.
But the Buccaneers put themselves in comfortable field-goal range, and Ryan Succop buried a 36-yard field goal to win the game.
