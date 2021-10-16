NFL Cam Newton is reportedly now vaccinated, has talked to multiple teams Nothing is imminent as far as a potential landing spot. Cam Newton is currently a free agent following a tumultuous year with the Patriots.

Cam Newton is now vaccinated, according to NFL Network reporters Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Garafolo said teams have had communication with the former Patriots quarterback throughout the first few weeks of the season but that nothing is imminent as far as a potential landing spot.

Many have wondered whether Newton’s vaccination status was a factor in the Patriots’ decision to let him go or whether it’s prevented other teams from giving him a chance.

“Well, that’s no longer a storyline here,” Garafolo said on “Good Morning Football.”

From @gmfb Weekend: Sources tell me and @RapSheet teams have been told Cam Newton is now vaccinated. So the debate on whether that's an impediment to his being back in the NFL is now moot. pic.twitter.com/SefERRGLfH — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 16, 2021

He tested positive for COVID-19 during the season last year and also missed five days this preseason with the Patriots due to a COVID “misunderstanding.” Garafolo implied that it’s less likely a similar situation would happen now.

Newton is currently out of a job, but there are plenty of teams who could consider bringing him in to fill a hole at QB, such as the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, or Houston Texans.

“He wouldn’t have to wait five days before he works out or joins your roster,” Garafolo said.