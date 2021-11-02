NFL NFL trade deadline 2021: Patriots opt against making moves on a quiet day league-wide The Patriots opted not to make a move at the Tuesday deadline. Broncos linebacker Von Miller was shipped to the Rams on Monday. The Associated Press





The 2021 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Patriots, like most every other team in the league, did not make a move.

The big news of the day was more about the players who were staying with their respective teams, although a few trades were executed.

Here’s a look at what did, and did not happen.

Broncos send CB Kary Vincent Jr. to Eagles — 4:16 p.m.

The Broncos are sending rookie CB Kary Vincent Jr. to the Eagles for a 2022 sixth-round pick, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Jets trade TE Dan Brown to the Chiefs — 3:36 p.m.

The Jets are sending tight end Dan Brown to the Chiefs for guard Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, according to Pelissero. Duvernay-Tardif has not played since Super Bowl LIV. He opted out of the 2020 season and spent the year working in a long-term care facility outside of his hometown near Montreal to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. His return this season has been delayed by a broken hand.

Advertisement:

Running back Marlon Mack likely remaining with the Colts — 3:09 p.m.

Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said he anticipates Marlon Mack remaining a Colt, according to Zak Keefer with The Athletic. The veteran running back had requested to be traded at the end of September.

Deshaun Watson expected to remain on the Texans’ roster — 2:26 p.m.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to remain with the Houston Texans until after this season, according to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits, has not played this season.

#Texans QB Deshaun Watson not settling his legal situation has resulted in him not getting traded, source said. Watson will stay put in Houston until the offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

Teams expressing interest in Fletcher Cox — 1:39 p.m.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, teams have been inquiring about trading for former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox of the Eagles. Even with Sunday’s win over the Lions, Philadelphia is just3-5, four games behind the Cowboys in the loss column in the NFC East.

Advertisement:

Browns unlikely to trade OBJ — 12:14 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns have no plans on trading Odell Beckham Jr. by today’s trade deadline, per sources.

I was told there haven’t been any offers that would make sense for the organization. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 2, 2021

Texans make a trade, but it’s not Deshaun Watson — 12:08 p.m.

The Texans are trading DE Charles Omenihu to the 49ers, according to NFL Network.

Houston has apparently made a number of players on its roster available, including safety Lonnie Johnson, running back Phillip Lindsay, and linebacker Zach Cunningham, according to ESPN.

And then there’s Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits brought against the quarterback. Before the allegations were made public, Watson had said he didn’t want to play for the Texans any longer, but they were uninterested in moving him. He hasn’t played at all this season.

Steelers trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs — Tuesday, 10:04 a.m.

NFL Network is reporting Melvin Ingram will head to the Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Advertisement:

Titans sign Adrian Peterson — Monday, 2:45 p.m.

ESPN is reporting that the Titans will sign Adrian Peterson to their practice squad before elevating him to the 53-man roster.

Tennessee learned Monday that Derrick Henry, the league’s rushing leader, will need to undergo surgery after injuring his foot in the team’s win on Sunday.

Broncos trade Von Miller to Rams — 12:53 p.m.

The AP reports that the Broncos are trading star linebacker Von Miller, the franchise’s career sacks leader and Super Bowl 50 MVP, to the Rams.

The Rams are sending the Broncos a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft back to Denver.

In LA, he joins fellow stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the type of talent he hasn’t had around him since the Broncos were regular Super Bowl threats during Peyton Manning’s four seasons in Denver from 2012-15.

Advertisement: