NFL trade deadline 2021: Patriots opt against making moves on a quiet day league-wide

The 2021 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the Patriots, like most every other team in the league, did not make a move.
The big news of the day was more about the players who were staying with their respective teams, although a few trades were executed.
Here’s a look at what did, and did not happen.
The Broncos are sending rookie CB Kary Vincent Jr. to the Eagles for a 2022 sixth-round pick, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The Jets are sending tight end Dan Brown to the Chiefs for guard Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, according to Pelissero. Duvernay-Tardif has not played since Super Bowl LIV. He opted out of the 2020 season and spent the year working in a long-term care facility outside of his hometown near Montreal to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. His return this season has been delayed by a broken hand.
Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said he anticipates Marlon Mack remaining a Colt, according to Zak Keefer with The Athletic. The veteran running back had requested to be traded at the end of September.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to remain with the Houston Texans until after this season, according to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits, has not played this season.
According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, teams have been inquiring about trading for former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox of the Eagles. Even with Sunday’s win over the Lions, Philadelphia is just3-5, four games behind the Cowboys in the loss column in the NFC East.
The Texans are trading DE Charles Omenihu to the 49ers, according to NFL Network.
Houston has apparently made a number of players on its roster available, including safety Lonnie Johnson, running back Phillip Lindsay, and linebacker Zach Cunningham, according to ESPN.
NFL Network is reporting Melvin Ingram will head to the Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
ESPN is reporting that the Titans will sign Adrian Peterson to their practice squad before elevating him to the 53-man roster.
Tennessee learned Monday that Derrick Henry, the league’s rushing leader, will need to undergo surgery after injuring his foot in the team’s win on Sunday.
The AP reports that the Broncos are trading star linebacker Von Miller, the franchise’s career sacks leader and Super Bowl 50 MVP, to the Rams.
The Rams are sending the Broncos a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft back to Denver.
In LA, he joins fellow stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the type of talent he hasn’t had around him since the Broncos were regular Super Bowl threats during Peyton Manning’s four seasons in Denver from 2012-15.
