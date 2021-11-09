NFL Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 Both players could still play in the Browns-Patriots Week 10 matchup. Nick Chubb during the Browns' win vs. the Bengals. https://www.boston.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Browns_Bengals_Football_70822-618aacb379668-scaled.jpg

Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Browns’ RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell ESPN.



Both players are vaccinated, thus their status for Sunday’s game against New England remains in question. Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2021

As Schefter also noted, both players are vaccinated, and therefore may still be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Patriots at 1 p.m.

Per NFL rules, vaccinated players go into isolation after a positive test, but may return to practice after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

So depending on how Chubb and Felton test, both could be back in time for Sunday.

Chubb, 25, is the focal point of Cleveland’s offense, averaging six yards-per-carry, and leading the team with 790 yards from scrimmage as well as six touchdowns so far in the 2021 season.

Advertisement:

And since the Browns placed John Kelly, on the COVID-19/reserve list on Monday, it means that D’Ernest Johnson is currently the only running back on the roster (with Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve).