Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
As Schefter also noted, both players are vaccinated, and therefore may still be able to play in Sunday’s game against the Patriots at 1 p.m.
Per NFL rules, vaccinated players go into isolation after a positive test, but may return to practice after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.
So depending on how Chubb and Felton test, both could be back in time for Sunday.
Chubb, 25, is the focal point of Cleveland’s offense, averaging six yards-per-carry, and leading the team with 790 yards from scrimmage as well as six touchdowns so far in the 2021 season.
And since the Browns placed John Kelly, on the COVID-19/reserve list on Monday, it means that D’Ernest Johnson is currently the only running back on the roster (with Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve).
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.