NFL Rams sign Odell Beckham Jr. to reported one-year deal Beckham joins an already talented Los Angeles wide receiver group. Odell Beckham Jr. on Oct. 31, 2021. AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

After beginning the season with the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. now looks set to finish it with the Rams.

The 29-year-old wide receiver agreed to terms with Los Angeles, who shared the news on Thursday afternoon.

OBJ in LA has a nice ring to it. 😎



The Rams have agreed to terms with WR @obj. pic.twitter.com/AX6vM4mWXw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

According to both Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

Prior reports had the Patriots as one of the teams in the mix for Beckham, but the receiver narrowed his choice down to the Rams and the Packers by Thursday afternoon.

Los Angeles is currently 7-2, second in the NFC West behind the 8-1 Cardinals. Beckham will line up alongside an already talented cast of wide receivers that includes Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.