NFL Former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas reportedly dead at the age of 33 Thomas had a brief pre-season stint with the Patriots in 2019. Demaryius Thomas caught 665 passes for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns in his nine seasons in Denver.





Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33, according to ESPN.

Thomas, who played 10 seasons in the NFL, played nine years with Denver, where he caught 665 passes for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns. The Georgia Tech product had a brief stopover with the Patriots in 2019, but was dealt to the Jets before he played a regular-season game.