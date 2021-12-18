NFL NFL considers testing vaccinated players for coronavirus only when they have symptoms Currently, vaccinated players are tested once per week, whether they have symptoms or not. Unvaccinated players are tested daily. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) is among the Washington Football Team players on its covid-19 reserve list. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by John McDonnell.





The NFL is considering testing vaccinated players for the coronavirus essentially only when they demonstrate symptoms of covid-19, according to two people familiar with deliberations between the league and the NFL Players Association over their upcoming revisions to their protocols.

The prospective changes being developed by the NFL and NFLPA probably would include some modest level of surveillance testing of vaccinated, symptom-free players on what would amount to a spot-testing basis, according to those people. Unvaccinated players would continue to be tested daily.

The modified testing protocol, if enacted, would represent another step by the NFL to attempt to deal with its sharp increase in coronavirus cases over the past week and to, in effect, try to devise a new approach to live with the virus. The league has found that the growing prevalence of the omicron variant has produced many more positive tests by players leaguewide accompanied, NFL leaders have said, by players mostly experiencing no symptoms at all or very mild illness.

Advertisement:

The details of the new testing approach were “still being finalized” Saturday but the concept of testing vaccinated players only, for the most part, when they have symptoms was “under serious discussion,” according to one of the people with knowledge of the talks. Another said it appeared likely that such a testing approach would be incorporated into the protocols. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said publicly in recent days that he expected such a change to be enacted to the testing protocol.

Currently, vaccinated players are tested once per week, whether they have symptoms or not. Unvaccinated players are tested daily.

Advertisement:

The NFL already took a step in recent days to allow a vaccinated, asymptomatic player to make a quicker return to team activities following a positive test. Under a protocol change completed Thursday, a vaccinated player who is symptom-free can be cleared to return from a positive test in as little as one day. That clearance can come through negative results on two tests that can be taken at the same time as soon as the day after the positive test, or based on measures related to the viral load in the testing sample.

On Friday, the NFL made its first virus-related changes to its schedule for the 2021 season. It postponed three games that had been scheduled for this weekend involving the Cleveland Browns, Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams. Those teams were particularly hard hit as approximately 150 players leaguewide tested positive for the coronavirus over a five-day span ending Friday.

Advertisement:

The Browns now are scheduled to play Monday, hosting the Las Vegas Raiders. Washington and the Rams now are slated to play Tuesday. The Washington Football Team plays at Philadelphia and the Rams host the Seattle Seahawks. The NFLPA had advocated for consideration of postponements of games involving teams with outbreaks. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote Friday in a memo to teams that he did not anticipate those games being delayed further.

Thursday’s change to the return-to-play protocol for vaccinated, asymptomatic players was accompanied by toughened mask-wearing requirements and other restrictions designed to limit the spread of the virus within team settings. Those provisions are to remain in effect only through Tuesday’s rescheduled games, necessitating further deliberations this weekend between the league and union.

Advertisement:

“We are continuing to work with the NFLPA and our respective medical experts to evaluate and make appropriate modifications to our protocols to ensure that we can complete what has been an exciting and competitive season,” Goodell wrote in Friday’s memo to all NFL teams. “We will continue to communicate any developments relating to the protocols or other matters to you as early as possible.”

The two-day delays to their games, along with the new return-to-play protocols for vaccinated and asymptomatic players, might allow the Browns, Washington Football Team and Rams to replenish their rosters a bit by the time they play. Washington announced the activation of four players Saturday from its covid-19 reserve list.

Advertisement: