NFL Tom Brady says he hasn’t ‘put a lot of thought’ into retirement after loss to Rams "I feel great. Physically, I feel great." Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field following a loss during a NFL divisional playoff football game. AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Whether or not you believe Tom Brady, you can probably excuse him for not wanting to talk about retirement on Sunday.

After all, the Buccaneers quarterback had just lost a heart-breaking 30-27 NFC Divisional Round game — the type of playoff he won so often as a member of the Patriots. So while rumors swirled that Brady might hang it up, he wasn’t ready to talk retirement quite yet.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Brady said, when asked about his future. “We’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at.”

Trailing 27-13 late in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers rattled off back-to-back scoring drives that included a three-play drive culminating in a deep pass from Brady to Mike Evans. Leonard Fournette scampered into the end zone on fourth-and-1 with 1:43 remaining to tie the game, and the Buccaneers appeared to be on the verge of overtime.

Then Matthew Stafford channeled Brady himself — with 22 seconds left, he launched a 44-yard pass to Cooper Kupp, who hauled it in. The Rams raced to get back to the line of scrimmage and managed to snap and spike the ball with four seconds remaining at Tampa Bay’s 12-yard line. For all intents and purposes, Stafford’s deep ball ended the game.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said it was “a b—-” to lose like that, while Brady called the fourth quarter a “great comeback.”

“It’s tough to lose a game that comes down to the end like that, but it’s just the reality of pro football,” Brady said. “It’s a tough sport, it’s tough to win, it’s tough to win these games, it’s tough to win the next week’s games, it’s tough to win two weeks after that.”

Asked how he feels at the end of his 22nd NFL season, the 44-year-old Brady said he feels “great. Physically, I feel great.”

Brady finished 30-for-54 as a passer with 329 passing yards along with a touchdown and an interception.

The Rams will play the 49ers next Sunday in Los Angeles.