Watch live: Roger Goodell takes questions in state of NFL press conference

Roger Goodell takes questions in state of NFL press conference





It’s the first time Goodell will face questions from the media regarding Brian Flores’s groundbreaking lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in the league’s hiring practices, which the former Dolphins coach filed last week.

Flores also alleged Dolphins owner Stephen Ross asked Flores to throw games in exchange for money so Miami could get a higher draft pick.

Stay tuned for live updates.