NFL Rob Gronkowski believes Tom Brady will play again “The guy can play at any age." Rob Gronkowski thinks we haven't seen the last of Tom Brady playing football. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

One of Tom Brady’s favorite targets doesn’t think the all-time great is done playing football yet.

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski thinks that Brady will return to play, but it might not be in 2022.

“The guy can play at any age,’’ Gronkowski told USA Today’s Josh Peter. “If he’s 50 years old he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.’’

Gronkowski isn’t the first to speculate a potential return to football for Brady, who announced his retirement on Feb. 1. As a matter of fact, Brady left the door open on possibly playing again on his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday.

“I’m just going to take things as they come,” Brady said when asked if he could possibly return. “I think that’s the best way to put it. You never say never.”

Brady has stated several times in the past that his goal was to play when he’s 45, which he’ll be in August. But if Brady sits out the 2022 season and comes back later like Gronkowski predicts, he’d be at least 46 years old, an age that only five players have played at in NFL history. George Blanda was the oldest player to play in a game in NFL history, playing his final game at 48.

Brady certainly didn’t look like a 44-year-old on the field though in 2021. He led the league in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43), which helped him finish second in MVP voting.

The Buccaneers still hold Brady’s contract rights, meaning that he would have to play for Tampa Bay if he were to return unless it trades or releases him. Brady’s contract has one year left on its deal.

As for Gronkowski, he’s actually done what he predicts Brady will do. He retired from the NFL following the 2018 season but after Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020, he came out of retirement and request the Patriots to trade him to reunite with his old teammate.

Gronkowski’s contemplating retirement again in 2022. He’s previously said that Brady’s the only quarterback he’d ever play with and said in January that he was leaning toward retirement. However, Gronkowski said Tuesday that he’s open to the idea of playing with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Unlike Brady, Gronkowski isn’t under contract for the 2022 season and will become a free agent in March. Gronkowski turns 33 in May.