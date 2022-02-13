NFL Bengals, Rams scoreless in the early going of Super Bowl LVI Matthew Stafford and the Rams take the field for Super Bowl LVI. Getty Images





Here we are: The 285th and final game of the 2021 NFL season. Super Bowl LVI.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are facing off in sparkling SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

It’s contest of contrasts: A Rams team packed with expensive names acquired through free agency and blockbuster trades against a Bengals squad transformed by homegrown talent and home run draft picks, and it is Los Angeles’s star-studded defense taking on Cincinnati’s explosive passing attack. Read more in our Super Bowl guide.

It also features the youngest coaching matchup in Super Bowl history, with 38-year-old Zac Taylor taking on his old boss, 36-year-old Sean McVay.

Advertisement:

The game kicked off at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

We’ll be offering live updates leading up to the game, plus all the analysis throughout. Follow along.

Bengals can’t convert on fourth down — 6:48 p.m.

Give the Bengals some credit for going for it there on fourth-and-short, but there was a failure to execute. The Rams are going to get the ball at their own 49 with 9:57 to go in the first quarter. If this one is a close game that the Bengals lose, that’s one of those decisions we’ll look back on when this one is over.

Great start for Cindy D — 6:28 p.m.

The Rams got one first down, but couldn’t do anything with. After the Hekker punt, the Bengals will take over at their own 42-yard line with 11:54 left in the first quarter.

Advertisement:

Bengals win the toss, defer — 6:28 p.m.

Time for some football. (The team that loses the opening coin toss has won the past seven Super Bowls.)

Official Price Prediction — 6:15 p.m.

Los Angeles 28, Cincinnati 23: Joe Burrow is buried under a wave of defensive linemen, Cooper Kupp catches one touchdown and OBJ gets another. The Bengals hang for three quarters, but the Rams pull away in the end.

Last game for McVay, Donald? — 6:02 p.m.

You guys buying the stories that have leaked over the last few days — in the case of Aaron Donald, just this afternoon — that if the Rams win, they might retire? Me neither, especially at that age. Guys have told me that when you win one, it makes you hungry for another, and another … and … well, you get the point. Anyway, I’d be shocked if either one of them retired if Los Angeles won today.

Advertisement:

Scouting local connections — 5:38 p.m.

The personnel connections between the Patriots and the respective conference champions are thin — other than old friend Sony Michel, who is going for his second ring as a member of the Rams this afternoon — but there are a pair of Massachusetts ties when it comes to each coaching staff.

-The Rams assistant strength & conditioning coach is John Griffin, who was a running back at Northeastern and UMass. (With the Huskies, Griffin was a 2009 first team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection and led the CAA in rushing.)

-The Bengals have senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner, who made his bones as the head coach at Holy Cross from 1986 to 1991 where his teams went 60-5-1. And Sam Francis — the football data analyst for Cincinnati who is on the headsets every week with Bengals coach Zac Taylor — is a product of Newburyport High School and Bates College, where he was a standout in football and lacrosse.

Advertisement:

-One other semi-connection with New England? Los Angeles wide receiver Van Jefferson (50 catches, 802 yards, six touchdowns this season) is the son of Shawn Jefferson, who had 178 catches for 3,081 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons (1996-99) for the Patriots.

Team Fluff, led by Snoop Dogg, win Puppy Bowl XVIII — 5:35 p.m.

Will this be hottest Super Bowl ever? — 5:26 p.m.

In Southern California, the temperature two hours before kickoff was 85 degrees, with the chance to go even higher by the time the ball is kicked off. That would make this the hottest Super Bowl ever, topping the record of 84 set on Jan. 14, 1973, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Rams, Bengals inactives — 5:20 p.m.

Rams inactives: QB Bryce Perkins, RB Jake Funk, OLBs Chris Garrett and Terrell Lewis, DL Bobby Brown, OL Tremayne Anchrum, DB Blake Countess.

Advertisement:

Bengals inactives: DT Mike Daniels, CB Vernon Hargreaves, DE Wyatt Ray, DT Tyler Shelvin, OL Fred Johnson, WR Trenton Irwin, HB Trayveon Williams.

Super Bowl presents unique set of challenges — 5:15 p.m.

A few notes on having covered nine Super Bowls:

-The sound inside a Super Bowl stadium is different than a regular-season crowd. There are more high rollers and fewer partisan fans, so there are times where the noise gets louder than expected, and vice versa. That’s one reason why it takes some getting used to. There are also more flashbulbs going off than usual, especially in big moments, like at kickoff—again, a small thing, but it makes it different than a regular season game. And the PA is usually jacked up pretty high.

Advertisement:

-That being said, if it’s close and late, the energy in the stadium is unlike anything else I’ve every experienced. It can get surprisingly loud, feeding off the dramatic atmosphere. For a new team, it can be a little disorienting to deal with. As someone covering the event, it’s tough not to get goosebumps.

-You guys probably know this, but the halftime break is longer. Another logistical challenge to have to deal with. It’s one of the reasons why (usually) the team with more Super Bowl experience has a better start to the second half.

Who will win? — 4:55 p.m.

The sentiment among many fans — at least locally — is that theyre rooting for the Bengals, but the Rams will win. I’d love to see the upset as well, and as someone who went to Northeastern, I’d love to see Cincinnati win, as it was home to former Husky tight ends Dan Ross and Matt Lengel. But Los Angeles just has too much in its favor: The Rams are home, they have enough star power to light up a city block, and many of them have been here before when they faced New England in Super Bowl LIII. (Seems like a decade ago.) It’s not a deciding reason, but previous Super Bowl experience counts for something in my book. It’s a different game with unique rhythms — longer halftimes, bigger stage, etc. — and it helps to have been there before.

Predict the outcome — 4:48 p.m.

Pregame reading list — 4:28 p.m.

Best way to get ready for the big game.

Khari Thompson: 10 Bengals and Rams players to watch in Super Bowl LVI

Chad Finn: Will the Super Bowl help boost NBC’s dismal Olympic ratings?

Christopher L. Gasper: Matthew Stafford has set the stage for a Hollywood ending during Super Bowl LVI

Chad Finn: It’s the two quarterbacks who make this Super Bowl a compelling matchup

Tom Brady tweets out calendar reminder to play in Super Bowl gone wrong

Rob Gronkowski believes Tom Brady will play again

It’s Super Sunday — 4:15 p.m.

Welcome to the Super Bowl! Hope everyone has a good afternoon — I’ll be here, blogging my way through the proceedings, from the pregame show and the kickoff, all the way until they hand out the Lombardi Trophy. Along the way, we’ll have the usual updates from SoFi Stadium, so make sure to keep it here all afternoon — and evening — long as we put the wraps on another NFL season. CUE THE BAND.