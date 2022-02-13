Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out of Super Bowl with knee injury

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Los Angeles Rams will have to win the Super Bowl without one of their key offensive contributors.
Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the game in the second quarter with a non-contact injury to his left leg and has been officially ruled out for the rest of the contest. He suffered the injury while attempting to make a second-down catch, with his left foot appearing to get caught in the turf as he tried to pull the ball in.
Beckham immediately fell to the ground clutching the knee and required help to get off the field. After a brief trip to the blue medical tent on the sidelines, he headed to the locker room.
He tore the ACL in his left leg in 2020 as well, missing the rest of his season with the Cleveland Browns.
The receiver had already made a strong impact on the Super Bowl, getting the game’s first score on a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford.
To make matters worse, Beckham will be a free agent after the season, meaning a major injury could compromise his status, and a potential payday, for next season.
