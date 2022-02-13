NFL Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out of Super Bowl with knee injury The receiver went down with a non-contact injury and headed to the locker room in the second quarter of the Super Bowl. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

The Los Angeles Rams will have to win the Super Bowl without one of their key offensive contributors.

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the game in the second quarter with a non-contact injury to his left leg and has been officially ruled out for the rest of the contest. He suffered the injury while attempting to make a second-down catch, with his left foot appearing to get caught in the turf as he tried to pull the ball in.

#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. went to the locker room with an apparent non-contact injury to his left knee — the same knee in which he tore his ACL in October 2020 with the #Browns. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 14, 2022

Beckham immediately fell to the ground clutching the knee and required help to get off the field. After a brief trip to the blue medical tent on the sidelines, he headed to the locker room.

He tore the ACL in his left leg in 2020 as well, missing the rest of his season with the Cleveland Browns.

The receiver had already made a strong impact on the Super Bowl, getting the game’s first score on a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford.

To make matters worse, Beckham will be a free agent after the season, meaning a major injury could compromise his status, and a potential payday, for next season.