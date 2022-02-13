NFL Tom Brady tweets out calendar reminder to play in Super Bowl gone wrong Clearly, he's not taking the development well. Tom Brady walks off the field after a game for quite possibly the final time. Mark LoMoglio/AP Photo

Tom Brady is typically still playing football this time of year.

He’s appeared in five of the last seven Super Bowls, but this season, he’ll (presumably) be watching on TV like the rest of the world instead.

Clearly, he’s not taking the development well. The recently retired quarterback tweeted a calendar reminder Sunday afternoon that read: “Time Sensitive: Super Bowl LVI Today at 12:00 PM Los Angeles United States.”

While the odds are that Brady put the notification on as a self-deprecating joke, it appears he’s still – understandably – a bit salty after the Rams eliminated the Buccaneers.

The Rams face the Bengals on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST.