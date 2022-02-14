NFL Football from Tom Brady’s last touchdown pass up for auction Two Brady items--his last touchdown pass and a 2000 rookie card--will headline Leland's 2022 Winter Classic Auction. Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Tom Brady #12 after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

At least for the present, Tom Brady gave fans one last brilliant memory on the football field with the blistering comeback he led against the now-Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

His final touchdown pass, in particular, was a beauty: a perfectly thrown deep ball to Mike Evans for 55 yards and a score.

That football, which was tossed into the stands after the touchdown and caught by a Florida man, is now up for sale with Leland Auctions, which has sold several pieces of Brady memorabilia in the past.

Brady’s 86th and final (to this point) playoff touchdown pass will be a main attraction of the Leland’s 2022 Winter Classic Auction, along with a 2000 rookie card Leland calls “the greatest Brady card in existence.”

The auction opened on Super Bowl Sunday and will be open until March 12.

The football from Tom Brady’s historic final TD pass is being offered in the Lelands 2022 Winter Classic Auction, Feb. 13-March 12. The consignor, who has asked to remain anonymous, caught the ball after Mike Evans tossed it into the seats. Evans made some $ for folks this year. pic.twitter.com/Vw5PInBjrS — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 12, 2022

No bids have yet been made on the ball according to Leland. But the football from Brady’s first touchdown, which was caught by Terry Glenn, sold for $428,000 last year, which set a record. The bidding is set to open at $100,000.

On the other hand, the “best of the best” 2000 Brady rookie card saw bidding open at $500,000 with an offer of $578,812 already on the table. Leland already got astronomical returns last year by auctioning off two Brady rookie cards for $2.25 million and $3.1 million, setting the record for the most expensive football memorabilia card ever sold. With Brady’s retirement, this latest rookie card could break that mark again.