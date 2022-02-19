NFL Brian Flores hired by the Steelers as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach Flores is currently suing the NFL and three teams for racial discrimination in its hiring practices. Brian Flores will coach for an NFL team in 2022. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

As he battles the NFL and three of its teams in court, Brian Flores has found a new coaching job in the league.

The former Dolphins head coach will join the Steelers’ staff as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

Saturday’s news comes less than three weeks after Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins, the New York Giants, and the Denver Broncos, alleging racial discrimination in their hiring practices.

Flores also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross incentivized him to tank games during his time there as head coach.

Flores, who was a longtime Patriots defensive coach before becoming the Dolphins’ head coach in 2019, interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs this offseason, including the Giants, Texans, and Bears.

Flores’s coaching future in the NFL appeared to be in question after he was shut out during the head coach carousel following his lawsuit. There was some speculation that Flores could return to New England. But Flores revealed he hadn’t spoken to Patriots coach Bill Belichick since the Patriots coach sent him the text messages that were included in the lawsuit.