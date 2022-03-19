NFL How the flurry of quarterback moves affects the Patriots Tom Brady un-retired, Russell Wilson is with the Broncos, and Teddy Bridgewater is joining the Dolphins, to name a few. Denver Broncos new starting quarterback Russell Wilson, center, is flanked by head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right, and general manager George Paton. David Zalubowski/AP Photo

The NFL offseason is as chaotic as ever at the moment, and quarterback moves in particular are both unpredictable and plentiful.

Here’s a closer look at all the reported moves and how they affect the Patriots:

Tom Brady, Buccaneers

The biggest news, of course, is that Tom Brady is officially un-retiring and returning to the Buccaneers.

This immediately makes them Super Bowl contenders again and gives Patriots fans the difficult decision once more of whether to root for Brady or against him.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Aaron Rodgers is staying in Green Bay, but superstar receiver Davante Adams is headed to Las Vegas to join Josh McDaniels, Derek Carr, and the rest of the Raiders.

The Packers are always a threat as long as Rodgers is there, but they could be somewhat less of one this year due to their lack of depth at receiver.

New England travels to Lambeau Field this season in what will likely be one of the most highly anticipated games on the schedule.

Russell Wilson, Broncos

Russell Wilson is now in the AFC, which certainly doesn’t benefit the Patriots. While the Broncos have less talent than some other AFC teams, they’re getting better.

Wilson has a knack for bringing out the best in those around him, and after an uncharacteristically down season as a team in Seattle, it’s fair to believe a Broncos resurgence is possible. The AFC West is loaded, and the AFC as a whole got better.

Deshaun Watson, Browns

The Browns gave up a lot to get Watson, taking a risk while he’s amid a legal battle involving 22 massage therapists who accused him of alleged sexual assault and harassment.

If he’s able to play, Watson is another talented QB the Patriots will have to contend with both in the regular season and potentially the playoffs.

With Watson on the roster, it appears likely the Baker Mayfield era is over in Cleveland. The Patriots appear to be content with Mac Jones as their starter, so it’s unlikely they’d pursue Mayfield.

Every dollar of Deshaun Watson’s new five-year, $230 million deal is guaranteed, per sources, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player. @Browns and Watson’s agent @DavidMulugheta combine to make history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is still Miami’s No. 1 QB, but Bridgewater is one of the better backups in the league and could potentially compete for the starting spot at some point.

If Tagovailoa gets injured, the Patriots may see Bridgewater.

Mitch Trubisky, Steelers

Mitch Trubisky is reportedly joining the Steelers on a two-year, $14-million deal.

Trubisky was inconsistent – at best 0 with the Bears, but with Ben Roethlisberger retired, he should have a chance to compete for the starting role with Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers may also choose to draft a QB and turn to him right away as they start what could be a difficult rebuild.

Other QB news

Former Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo, former Boston College star Matt Ryan, and former Jets and Panthers QB Sam Darnold could be headed elsewhere.

The Raiders have signed QB Garrett Gilbert, per his agency @SteinbergSports.



Gilbert spent much of the 2021 regular season with the Patriots' practice squad and has familiarity with Josh McDaniels. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 19, 2022

The Washington Football Team is now the Commanders, and Carson Wentz is now their starting quarterback. New England doesn’t play Washington this season, so it won’t affect the Patriots too much directly.

Kirk Cousins is staying with the Vikings, Tyrod Taylor is joining the Giants as a backup, and former Patriots practice squad QB Garrett Gilbert is joining the Raiders as a backup.