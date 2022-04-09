NFL Rob Gronkowski discusses NFL future, Tom Brady’s return "If I go back to play football, it’s going to be for the Bucs." Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady celebrate after winning the Super Bowl. Steve Luciano/AP File Photo

Rob Gronkowski said he hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll continue playing football or retire once again.

He did, however, indicate that if he does play this season, it will be with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

“I don’t really have a decision date, I don’t ever have to decide,” Gronkowski told Debbie Emery of SB Nation. “If I don’t decide then that just means I’m not playing! There really is no decision that I have to make in my life, maybe I’ll just go the rest of my life without ever deciding. People will be like ‘Rob, what did you decide?’ when I’m like 70 years old, and I’ll say: ‘It’s still up in the air.'”

a little look at what it's like to prep for the #KCA 🎉 catch the show on Saturday at 7:30p/6:30c! pic.twitter.com/dB3BQmw5W4 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) April 7, 2022

Gronkowski, who spoke with Emery before hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, said he plans on throwing another Gronk Beach rager April 29 in Las Vegas after the first round of the NFL Draft.

He joked that anything is possible at Gronk Beach — even when it comes to his future.

“It depends how tipsy I am, what kind of decisions I am going to make while at Gronk Beach. But no, I am not going to re-sign then,” he said. “It actually feels good right now, it feels good to be free — not having any football over my head.”

💚NEW!💚 #KidsChoiceAwards hosts @RobGronkowski & @MirandaCosgrove reveal what it feels like to be slimed & reminisce about #KCAs past! 🤩



Peep our full chat w/ the legends at the link in the clip below & tune in to the KCAs TOMORROW on @Nickelodeon!!! pic.twitter.com/yw3t0x5dZm — YOUNG HOLLYWOOD (@younghollywood) April 8, 2022

But he certainly didn’t rule it out, either. He said the Buccaneers situation is “just too good” and that he expects new head coach Todd Bowles to excel in the role.

As for who he would douse in Nickelodeon slime, he said he would get defenders first and then Brady.

“He deserves to get slimed for retiring then unretiring 41 days later,” Gronkowski said. “He definitely deserves it for that epic thing he pulled.”