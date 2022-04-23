NFL Tom Brady, Buccaneers reportedly agree to restructure contract to free up $9 million After ending his brief retirement, quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to restructure his contract to help give Tampa Bay some salary-cap flexibility.





Quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an agreement to restructure his contract to give the team more salary cap room, according to an ESPN report Friday.

The restructured deal will free up $9 million in salary-cap space. Prior to the agreement, the Bucs were just under $4.4 million in cap space, which is the sixth-lowest in the NFL. Now the Bucs will have some flexibility to sign their own free agents, the ESPN report said. The team also needs about $3 million to sign its 2022 draft class.

Last year, the Bucs saved $19 million when the ex-Patriots quarterback and the Bucs agreed to extend his contract a year. Even with the latest restructuring, Brady is still set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023, according to the ESPN report.

