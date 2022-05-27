John Skipper thinks Tom Brady is a ‘very expensive trophy’ for Fox with $375 million contract

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
The recent report that Tom Brady will join Fox Sports on a 10-year deal worth $375 million to be a broadcaster whenever his playing career ends is still reverberating around the sports media landscape.
In one prominent case, a former ESPN president sees it as a waste.
John Skipper, who led ESPN from 2012 through 2017 (and is currently the CEO of Meadowlark Media), was struck by a realization after seeing Fox’s announcement.
“Well, my first thought was amusement that he’s worth 12.5 million more dollars calling than he is quarterbacking a game,” Skipper said in a recent interview on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.”
“There’s very little economic value,” Skipper said. “He’s a very, very, very expensive trophy.”
After it was noted that other top-paid former players-turned-broadcasters — such as Troy Aikman ($18 million per year) or Tony Romo (also $18 million per year) — will make less than half of what Brady is set to make, Skipper wondered what happened in the negotiations.
“It’s peculiar,” he said. “[Fox] does seem to have been bidding against themselves because it is the only spot open, again, they’re buying a trophy. I think he’ll probably be okay on the game. It doesn’t really matter that much other than for pride and I guess he’ll shake advertisers’ hands.”
Asked if he would’ve signed the deal with Brady had he been in charge, Skipper had a direct response.
“I would have said no,” he replied.
“I don’t think that’s necessary, or a good use of $37.5 million,” added Skipper. “At about $100,000 a pop, we could have hired 370 employees for that.”
David Samson, a former baseball executive (and a co-host of the show), reminded Skipper that despite his skepticism about paying Brady such a significant sum, “that’s the market.”
In response, Skipper noted that the entirety of Brady’s contract could’ve been used for more strategic purposes.
“Seriously, for $375 million, you could have bought some live event rights,” Skipper noted, “which would actually make a significant difference. [Brady] does not make significant difference other than pride and ambassadorship to put somebody in the booth for $37.5 million dollars.”
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.